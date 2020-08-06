  1. Home
Portland 2, Philadelphia 1

By  Associated Press
2020/08/06 10:24
Portland 1 1 2
Philadelphia 0 1 1

First half_1, Portland, Ebobisse, 1 (Valeri), 13th minute.

Second half_2, Portland, Blanco, 2 (Zuparic), 70th; 3, Philadelphia, Wooten, 1, 85th.

Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark, Jeff Attinella; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Wagner, Philadelphia, 38th; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 62nd.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Jeremy Kieso, Joseph Dickerson. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

Lineups

Portland_Steve Clark; Chris Duvall, Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Villafana (Pablo Bonilla, 88th), Dario Zuparic; Sebastian Blanco (Felipe Mora, 86th), Diego Chara, Diego Valeri (Bill Tuiloma, 90th+2), Eryk Williamson; Jeremy Ebobisse (Jaroslaw Niezgoda, 56th), Marvin Loria (Andy Polo, 56th).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson, Alejandro Bedoya, Jose Martinez (Andrew Wooten, 73rd), Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Ilsinho, 59th).