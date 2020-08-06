Hong Kong man tests positive for coronavirus after leaving Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Aug. 5) revealed that a Hong Kong man who had been staying in Taiwan tested positive for the disease upon returning to his home city.

During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that a Hong Kong man who had left Taiwan last week tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) several days after returning to the territory.

Hong Kong that day announced 82 new cases of coronavirus, including the returnee in question, who tested positive while undergoing quarantine. According to the Hong Kong Department of Health, the man arrived from Taiwan on July 27 and was transported to a hotel for his quarantine.

However, during the quarantine period, the Hongkonger absconded from his hotel. He then attempted to fly back to Taiwan but was intercepted at the airport.

After being placed back in quarantine, he tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 2 and was tentatively listed as a "local case." Chuang said that the Hong Kong government did not disclose the incident to the CECC and that it was not until the information had been revealed that the center contacted Hong Kong authorities for clarification.

Chuang pointed out that because the case had ventured out during his quarantine period in Hong Kong, he may have been infected in the Chinese-ruled city. Therefore, he is currently being classified as a local case until an investigation is carried out into where he likely contracted the disease.

The CECC spokesman emphasized that after Hong Kong authorities provide relevant information on the case, the center will investigate the contacts and movements of the man in Taiwan.