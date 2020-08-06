Chubb launches Work from Home insurance in Hong Kong SAR

HONG KONG SAR, CHINA - Media OutReach - 6 August, 2020 - Chubb announced the launch of Work from Home Insurance in Hong Kong SAR. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional office environment has increasingly become the home, as work from home becomes the new normal. As businesses adapt to living with COVID-19 and beyond, working from home is expected to remain a part of an employee's work-life.





Chubb's Work from Home Insurance has been tailored to enable employers to continue to care for the health, safety and well-being of their employees whilst they work remotely.





Highlights of this product include[1]:

Payment for psychological counselling of employees diagnosed with stress disorders due to working from home. Ergonomic injury benefits for postural or ergonomic stress or strains. Accidental death or permanent disability payments due to an accident at home or serious burns received as a result of cooking while working from home. Coverage for employees who are injured whilst carrying out their work away from their residence.

Stanley Wong, President of Chubb's general insurance business in Hong Kong SAR said, "Technological advancements have allowed people to stay connected, and flexible work arrangements may remain a part of every employee's work week and expectations even after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed. It is timely for Chubb to launch the Work from Home Insurance to help employers meet the evolving employee care and benefit needs."





For more information about Chubb's Work from Home Insurance, please visit chubb.com/hk-en/business/work-from-home-insurance.aspx.



[1] These product highlights are an overview of the key features of the product. Please see the actual policy for exact terms, conditions and exclusions.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide





With both general and life insurance operations, Chubb has been present in Hong Kong SAR for more than 90 years via acquisitions by its predecessor companies. Its general insurance operation in Hong Kong SAR (Chubb Insurance Hong Kong Limited) is a niche and specialist general insurer offering products such as property, casualty, marine, financial lines and consumer lines designed for large corporates, midsized commercial & small business enterprises as well as retail customers. The AA- long term insurer financial strength and counterparty credit ratings by Standard & Poor's are indicative of the company's strong capitalisation. Over the years, the company has built strong client relationships by offering responsive service, developing innovative products and providing market leadership built on financial strength.







More information can be found at www.chubb.com/hk.