76ers guard Simmons leaves game with left knee injury

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) goes for a loose ball with Washington Wizards guard Jerome Robinson, left, and forward Moritz Wagner, right.... Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) goes for a loose ball with Washington Wizards guard Jerome Robinson, left, and forward Moritz Wagner, right. during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) shoots over Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game We... Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) shoots over Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Ben Simmons left Philadelphia's game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday in the third quarter with a left knee injury and won’t return.

Simmons grabbed a rebound and appeared to tweak his knee. He left the game and hobbled toward the locker room.

Simmons had eight points on 2-of-10 shooting before his departure.

Philadelphia is off Thursday before facing Orlando on Friday.