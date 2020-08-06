3rd suspect arrested in Panama mass murder

PANAMA CITY (AP) — A third suspect in the killings of seven young people in Panama has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

Panamanian prosecutors said via Twitter that the suspect was arrested in Espinar, in Colon province.

A second suspect had turned himself in to police earlier this week. That 18-year-old was scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday.

The July 17 killings stunned Panama, a country where mass murders are rare. Authorities have not offered a motive for the killings.

The first suspect, arrested the day after the attack, was charged with homicide, femicide and aggravated robbery among other crimes.

Relatives found the bodies of four women and three men between the ages of 17 and 22 near Lake Gatun after they did not return from an outing. The youth were among 13 who had gone to the lake that day.

Five of the bodies were found Saturday in an abandoned military bunker probably dating from the time of U.S. control of the Panama Canal.

Investigators said the bodies bore signs of bullet wounds.