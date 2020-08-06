Bale not in Madrid squad for match against Man City

Mallorca's Antonio Raillo, left, heads for the ball with Real Madrid's Gareth Bale during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Mal... Mallorca's Antonio Raillo, left, heads for the ball with Real Madrid's Gareth Bale during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Mallorca at Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane, right, talks with Real Madrid's Gareth Bale during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and ... Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane, right, talks with Real Madrid's Gareth Bale during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Mallorca at Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, right, gestures from the stands ahead of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Granada and Real Madrid at the Los Carmen... Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, right, gestures from the stands ahead of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Granada and Real Madrid at the Los Carmenes stadium in Granada, Spain, Monday, July 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

MADRID (AP) — Gareth Bale has not been included in the Real Madrid squad for the Champions League match against Manchester City.

Coach Zinedine Zidane left the Wales forward out of the list of 24 players who will travel for the round-of-16 match in England on Friday.

Bale didn't get many playing minutes under Zidane in the final stage of the Spanish league, a competition Madrid won. His last appearance was on June 24.

Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez also won't make the trip. His last appearance was on June 21.

Reserve forward Mariano was left out after contracting the coronavirus recently.

Captain Sergio Ramos is traveling with the team but he will not be allowed to play because of a suspension.

Madrid lost the first leg 2-1 at home in a match played before the pandemic.

