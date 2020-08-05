  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/05 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 8 1 .889 _
Baltimore 5 4 .556 3
Tampa Bay 5 6 .455 4
Toronto 3 5 .375
Boston 3 8 .273 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 9 2 .818 _
Chicago 7 4 .636 2
Cleveland 6 6 .500
Detroit 5 5 .500
Kansas City 3 9 .250
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 7 4 .636 _
Houston 6 4 .600 ½
Los Angeles 4 7 .364 3
Texas 3 6 .333 3
Seattle 4 8 .333

___

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1

Miami 4, Baltimore 0

Atlanta 10, Toronto 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2

Oakland 5, Texas 1

Houston 8, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Minor 0-2) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-1) at Seattle (Walker 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lindblom 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (González 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.