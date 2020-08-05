American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|8
|1
|.889
|_
|Baltimore
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Tampa Bay
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Toronto
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|Boston
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|9
|2
|.818
|_
|Chicago
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|Cleveland
|6
|6
|.500
|3½
|Detroit
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Kansas City
|3
|9
|.250
|6½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|7
|4
|.636
|_
|Houston
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Los Angeles
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Texas
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Seattle
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
___
Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1
Miami 4, Baltimore 0
Atlanta 10, Toronto 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2
Oakland 5, Texas 1
Houston 8, Arizona 2
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Texas (Minor 0-2) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-1) at Seattle (Walker 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lindblom 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (González 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.