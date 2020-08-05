All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|8
|1
|.889
|_
|_
|8-1
|W-7
|4-0
|4-1
|Baltimore
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|½
|5-4
|L-1
|3-3
|2-1
|Tampa Bay
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|5-1
|0-5
|Toronto
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|2
|3-5
|L-3
|0-2
|3-3
|Boston
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|3½
|2-8
|L-4
|1-4
|2-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|9
|2
|.818
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|7-1
|2-1
|Chicago
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|1-2
|6-2
|Cleveland
|6
|6
|.500
|3½
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|4-2
|2-4
|Detroit
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|1
|5-5
|L-2
|3-4
|2-1
|Kansas City
|3
|9
|.250
|6½
|4
|2-8
|L-5
|0-3
|3-6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|7
|4
|.636
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|4-3
|3-1
|Houston
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|3-3
|3-1
|Los Angeles
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|2-4
|2-3
|Texas
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|2½
|3-6
|L-1
|2-3
|1-3
|Seattle
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|3
|4-6
|L-4
|1-4
|3-4
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|8
|4
|.667
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|6-1
|2-3
|Miami
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|_
|3-1
|W-2
|0-0
|3-1
|Washington
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|2
|4-4
|W-3
|2-4
|2-0
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|3
|1-3
|L-2
|1-2
|0-1
|New York
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|4
|3-7
|L-1
|1-4
|3-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|9
|2
|.818
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|7-1
|2-1
|Cincinnati
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|3-5
|2-1
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|2½
|2-3
|L-3
|2-1
|0-2
|Milwaukee
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|3
|3-5
|L-2
|0-2
|3-3
|Pittsburgh
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|5½
|2-8
|L-6
|1-2
|1-7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Colorado
|8
|2
|.800
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|4-1
|4-1
|Los Angeles
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|2-2
|6-2
|San Diego
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|4-2
|3-3
|San Francisco
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|3
|5-5
|L-3
|3-3
|2-4
|Arizona
|3
|8
|.273
|5½
|4½
|3-7
|L-3
|1-4
|2-4
___
Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1
Miami 4, Baltimore 0
Atlanta 10, Toronto 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2
Oakland 5, Texas 1
Houston 8, Arizona 2
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Texas (Minor 0-2) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-1) at Seattle (Walker 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lindblom 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (González 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.