Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/05 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 8 1 .889 _ _ 8-1 W-7 4-0 4-1
Baltimore 5 4 .556 3 ½ 5-4 L-1 3-3 2-1
Tampa Bay 5 6 .455 4 5-5 W-1 5-1 0-5
Toronto 3 5 .375 2 3-5 L-3 0-2 3-3
Boston 3 8 .273 6 2-8 L-4 1-4 2-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 9 2 .818 _ _ 8-2 W-5 7-1 2-1
Chicago 7 4 .636 2 _ 7-3 W-6 1-2 6-2
Cleveland 6 6 .500 1 5-5 W-1 4-2 2-4
Detroit 5 5 .500 1 5-5 L-2 3-4 2-1
Kansas City 3 9 .250 4 2-8 L-5 0-3 3-6
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 7 4 .636 _ _ 6-4 W-4 4-3 3-1
Houston 6 4 .600 ½ _ 6-4 W-2 3-3 3-1
Los Angeles 4 7 .364 3 4-6 W-1 2-4 2-3
Texas 3 6 .333 3 3-6 L-1 2-3 1-3
Seattle 4 8 .333 3 4-6 L-4 1-4 3-4

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 8 4 .667 _ _ 7-3 W-1 6-1 2-3
Miami 3 1 .750 1 _ 3-1 W-2 0-0 3-1
Washington 4 4 .500 2 2 4-4 W-3 2-4 2-0
Philadelphia 1 3 .250 3 3 1-3 L-2 1-2 0-1
New York 4 8 .333 4 4 3-7 L-1 1-4 3-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 9 2 .818 _ _ 8-2 W-5 7-1 2-1
Cincinnati 5 6 .455 4 4-6 L-1 3-5 2-1
St. Louis 2 3 .400 4 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2
Milwaukee 3 5 .375 3 3-5 L-2 0-2 3-3
Pittsburgh 2 9 .182 7 2-8 L-6 1-2 1-7
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 8 2 .800 _ _ 8-2 W-4 4-1 4-1
Los Angeles 8 4 .667 1 _ 6-4 W-1 2-2 6-2
San Diego 7 5 .583 2 1 5-5 L-1 4-2 3-3
San Francisco 5 7 .417 4 3 5-5 L-3 3-3 2-4
Arizona 3 8 .273 3-7 L-3 1-4 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1

Miami 4, Baltimore 0

Atlanta 10, Toronto 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2

Oakland 5, Texas 1

Houston 8, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Minor 0-2) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-1) at Seattle (Walker 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lindblom 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (González 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2

Miami 4, Baltimore 0

Atlanta 10, Toronto 1

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4

Colorado 5, San Francisco 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

Houston 8, Arizona 2

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lindblom 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (González 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.