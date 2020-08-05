Half of human head found floating in Tamsui River in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Half of a decomposing human head was found floating in the Tamsui River near the Guandu Bridge in New Taipei City on Wednesday (Aug. 5), and prosecutors have not ruled out the possibility that it belonged to an employee of a nearby pumping station whose headless body was recovered after he fell into the river.

Police said that witnesses walking along the river dyke on Longmi Road in New Taipei’s Bali District spotted a strange object floating near the Guandu Bridge around noon. Upon taking a closer look, they were startled to find that it was half of a human head, according to CNA.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene, and firefighters found the head stuck underneath a riverside scenic lookout near the bridge. They managed to fish it out of the water; however, as the remains were badly decomposed, the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Prosecutors suspect the head may be that of a man in his 50s surnamed Chi (齊) who worked at Taipei City’s Baxian pumping station. Chi reportedly fell into the Tamsui River while working on a sewage gate to prepare for the approaching Typhoon Hagupit on Monday; police and firefighters found Chi’s headless body on Monday night.

Forensic investigators have taken samples from the head and will send them to the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the Ministry of Justice to see if they match with samples taken from Chi and his family.



(CNA photo)