5 Things to Know for Today

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Rafael Nadal, of Spain, poses with the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, to wi... FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Rafael Nadal, of Spain, poses with the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, to win the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. Defending champion Rafael Nadal will skip the U.S. Open because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2019, file photo Cori Bush poses for a portrait to promote the film "Knock Down the House" at the Salesforce Music Lodge durin... FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2019, file photo Cori Bush poses for a portrait to promote the film "Knock Down the House" at the Salesforce Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Bush, a onetime homeless woman who led protests following a white police officer's fatal shooting of a Black 18-year-old in Ferguson, Mo., ousted longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay Tuesday in Missouri's Democratic primary, ending a political dynasty that has spanned more than a half-century. Bush's victory came in a rematch of 2018, when she failed to capitalize on a national Democratic wave that favored political newcomers such as Bush’s friend, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)

Medical personnel watch over COVID-19 patients at DHR Health, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. At DHR Health, the largest hospital on the ... Medical personnel watch over COVID-19 patients at DHR Health, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. At DHR Health, the largest hospital on the border, roughly half of the 500 beds belong to coronavirus patients isolated in two units. A third unit is in the works. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

This photo shows a general view of the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. A massive explosion roc... This photo shows a general view of the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. LEBANESE CONFRONT DEVASTATION Beirut’s streets were littered with debris and damaged vehicles, building facades blown out and scores missing as the death toll from a massive explosion at the port rises to at least 100.

2. ‘WE ARE NO LESS AMERICAN’ The U.S. failure to contain the pandemic has been laid bare in the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas as Hidalgo County reported more than 600 deaths in July alone.

3. ISAIAS WHIPS UP EASTERN US At least six people were killed as the tropical storm spawned tornadoes, toppled trees, caused flooding and cut power to millions along the U.S. East Coast.

4. ONETIME HOMELESS WOMAN WINS IN MISSOURI Cori Bush, who led protests after the police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson in 2014, ousted longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in the state’s Democratic primary.

5. RAFA WON’T DEFEND US OPEN TITLE Rafael Nadal will skip the major because of the coronavirus pandemic, putting on hold his bid to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record for Grand Slam titles.