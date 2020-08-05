  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan announces eight public venues where mask-wearing is compulsory

Health minister reveals mask-wearing regulations amid increased coronavirus cases

  120
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/05 17:25
CECC announces eight locations subject to mandatory mask-wearing. 

CECC announces eight locations subject to mandatory mask-wearing.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Wednesday (Aug. 5) announced eight public settings where mask-wearing will be compulsory, in response to the country's increased coronavirus cases over the last few weeks.

Since late June, a few foreign nationals from Japan, Thailand, and Belgium have received a positive COVID test result after leaving Taiwan, all of them with unidentified sources of infection. Despite none of the cases' contacts have been confirmed with the virus, a growing concern has arisen from the public over potential undetected local infections.

During a CECC press conference Wednesday afternoon, Chen said the new regulations will take effect immediately. He expressed hope that the public will respect the regulations and continue to maintain social distancing as well as personal hygiene, reported Liberty Times.

On Monday (Aug. 3), the southern city of Tainan said it will re-enact its compulsory mask-wearing policy in all indoor spaces. Since then, both New Taipei City and Taichung City have taken similar measures and require face masks and a real-name registration system at crowded public places, according to CNA.

The eight places where mask-wearing is mandatory are:

Schools

Places of worship

Medical and health facilities

Public transports

Venues of entertainment (KTVs, sports centers, nightclubs, bars, amusement parks)

Cinemas and concerts

Markets (night markets, shopping malls, farmers markets)

Large social events


(CECC photo)
CECC
face mask
mask
coronavirus
COVID-19
pandemic
imported case
Chen Shih-chung
epidemic control

RELATED ARTICLES

441 Taiwan contacts of Belgian being tested for coronavirus
441 Taiwan contacts of Belgian being tested for coronavirus
2020/08/04 15:57
NTU professor says Belgian case most likely infected in Taipei in June
NTU professor says Belgian case most likely infected in Taipei in June
2020/08/04 15:13
Taiwan reports new imported coronavirus case from Philippines
Taiwan reports new imported coronavirus case from Philippines
2020/08/04 14:31
Mask factory workers in S. Taiwan caught stealing face masks
Mask factory workers in S. Taiwan caught stealing face masks
2020/08/04 13:55
Asia Today: Manila back under lockdown as virus cases surge
Asia Today: Manila back under lockdown as virus cases surge
2020/08/04 12:30