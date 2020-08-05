Swedish singer ends ties with Huawei, says China 'not a nice state'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Swedish singer Zara Larsson announced Tuesday (Aug. 4) that she would no longer be collaborating with China's Huawei or promoting its products.

During an interview with Swedish network TV4 on Tuesday, the pop icon said she had ended her partnership with the Chinese telecoms giant several months ago because she did not want to support Beijing's actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Larsson said she felt the collaboration had "hindered" her desire to voice opinions related to these issues.

Larsson described her promotional deal with Huawei as "Not the smartest deal I've done" and said she does not support the decisions made by the Chinese government, adding that China is widely known for being "not a nice state," reported New Talk.

Larsson first rose to international fame in 2008 when she won "Sweden's Got Talent" at the age of 10. Since then, she has become a household name in the country and released two albums as well as several singles.

After she announced her deal with Huawei in April 2019, Larsson was heavily criticized by global human rights activists and political figures for working with a company with ties to an authoritarian regime. In an op-ed recently published by local newspaper Expressen, local Moderate Party politician Matilda Ekeblad accused the young singer of "running China's errands," according to The Local.