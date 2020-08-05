  1. Home
Taiwan sees record-breaking life expectancy of 80.9

Life expectancy for men and women in Taiwan exceeds global average by 7.5 and 9.2 years, respectively

  151
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/05 14:41
Seniors in Taiwan (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The average life expectancy in Taiwan rose to a record high of 80.9 years last year, reflecting an upward trend as the country moves toward a superaged society.

The figure edged up from 79.0 in 2009 to 80.9 in 2019, indicating that Taiwanese are living longer and longer. The average life expectancy for women was 84.2 years and for men 77.7, according to the Ministry of the Interior (MOI).

Taipei topped the six special municipalities at 83.9 years, followed by New Taipei (81.5), Taoyuan (81.1), Taichung (80.8), Tainan (80.2), and Kaohsiung (79.6). The data suggest shorter lifespans for people dwelling in eastern Taiwan, which could be attributable to the better availability of medical resources in western municipalities and different lifestyles, the MOI noted.

Compared to the global average, the average lifespan of men and women in Taiwan is longer by 7.5 and 9.2 years, respectively. Men in Switzerland live the longest at 81.9 years, and women in Japan top the list at 87.7 years.

Taiwan is aging at a worrying pace, with data released last month showing more deaths than births in the first half of 2020. As the fertility rate can hardly pick up enough to make up for this, the country is soon likely to experience a population decline for the first time.
