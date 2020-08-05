AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .438; Alberto, Baltimore, .429; LeMahieu, New York, .412; Cruz, Minnesota, .395; Pillar, Boston, .387; Lewis, Seattle, .386; J.Jones, Detroit, .379; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .368; L.García, Chicago, .364; Moncada, Chicago, .351.

RUNS_Crawford, Seattle, 11; Judge, New York, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Kepler, Minnesota, 9; Núñez, Baltimore, 9; J.Abreu, Chicago, 8; Brantley, Houston, 8; Laureano, Oakland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 8; Robert, Chicago, 8.

RBI_Cruz, Minnesota, 15; Judge, New York, 14; Seager, Seattle, 11; Urshela, New York, 9; Vázquez, Boston, 9; Bogaerts, Boston, 9; Laureano, Oakland, 9; Lewis, Seattle, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; 6 tied at 8.

HITS_Cruz, Minnesota, 17; Lewis, Seattle, 17; Alberto, Baltimore, 15; Brantley, Houston, 14; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 14; LeMahieu, New York, 14; Robert, Chicago, 14; J.Abreu, Chicago, 13; Merrifield, Kansas City, 13; Moncada, Chicago, 13.

DOUBLES_Iglesias, Baltimore, 5; Seager, Seattle, 5; Adames, Tampa Bay, 4; T.Anderson, Chicago, 4; Brantley, Houston, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Franco, Kansas City, 4; Martinez, Boston, 4; Núñez, Baltimore, 4; Pillar, Boston, 4.

TRIPLES_Crawford, Seattle, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; 13 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 6; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Vázquez, Boston, 4; 13 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES_Long Jr., Seattle, 3; Robert, Chicago, 3; Straw, Houston, 3; Tauchman, New York, 3; 10 tied at 2.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Bieber, Cleveland, 2-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0; 10 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 0.00; Lynn, Texas, 0.00; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 1.54; Maeda, Minnesota, 1.64; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.80; Montas, Oakland, 2.25; Eovaldi, Boston, 2.46; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.46; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.53; G.Cole, New York, 2.55.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 27; Civale, Cleveland, 18; Lynn, Texas, 17; Montas, Oakland, 17; Plesac, Cleveland, 17; G.Cole, New York, 16; Duffy, Kansas City, 16; Beeks, Tampa Bay, 15; Bundy, Los Angeles, 15; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15.