Taiwan Navy launches first locally-built rapid mine-laying vessel

By  Central News Agency
2020/08/05 10:40
(Photo courtesy of the Ministry of National Defense)

(Photo courtesy of the Ministry of National Defense)

The Navy on Tuesday (Aug 4) held a launch ceremony for Taiwan's first domestically-built rapid mine-laying ship as well as a keel-laying ceremony for the second of four minelayers that are part of the government's indigenous ship-building project.

The event indicates the expansion of the military's swift underwater mine-laying and joint defense capabilities, the Navy said in a statement.

The minelayer project was developed based on enemy threat and combat needs after integrating the military's mine-laying combat plans, the Navy said. It will make it easier to prevent enemy vessels from sailing near Taiwan, the statement said.

Navy Admiral Liu Chih-pin (劉志斌) and Lung Teh Shipbuilding Co. Chairman Huang Shou-chen (黃守真) jointly hosted the event at Lung Teh shipyard in Yilan County.

In terms of rapid mine-laying ships, the Navy said last year, when construction began, that the vessels will be equipped with T-75 20-millimeter automatic cannons and T-74 machine guns.

The minelayers will also have a newly developed automatic mine-laying system and propulsion equipment that allows them to lay mines speedily and precisely, the Navy said.

Delivery of the third and fourth mine-laying ships is scheduled to be made by the end of 2021, according to the Navy.

Taiwan Navy
Navy
minelayer
ship building

