New rules for foreigners to visit Taiwan starting Aug 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency (NIA) has announced a set of new rules for foreigners who are wishing to visit Taiwan for various purposes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, starting August 1.

Taiwanese nationals

A 14-day quarantine at home is required for any Taiwanese returning to Taiwan from a foreign country.

Foreigners

Foreigners with Alien Resident Certificates can travel to Taiwan, but they are required to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days after entering Taiwan.

Certain foreigners without Alien Resident Certificates are allowed to enter Taiwan, including those who need to travel to Taiwan to carry out diplomatic duties or fulfill contractual obligations, foreign students with permission to enter Taiwan from the Ministry of Education, and others with special permission to enter Taiwan. However, they have to provide a certificate of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result issued within three days prior to boarding the flight to Taiwan at the airport of departure. They will also be required to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days after entering Taiwan.

Hong Kong and Macao residents

Hong Kong and Macao residents with valid Taiwan entry permits for various reasons must provide a certificate of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result issued within three days prior to boarding the flight to Taiwan at the airport of departure. They will be required to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days.

Students from these two areas who are permitted to enter Taiwan by the Ministry of Education should quarantine themselves at home for 14 days.

International medical personnel permitted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare to enter Taiwan are required to provide a certificate of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result issued within three days prior to boarding the flight to Taiwan at the airport of departure. They will be required to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days after entering Taiwan.

Chinese nationals

Chinese nationals with valid Taiwan entry permits, such as Chinese spouses of Taiwanese nationals or Chinese children of Taiwanese nationals under 2 years old (born after July 7, 2018), will be required to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days after entering Taiwan.

Chinese students permitted by the Ministry of Education to enter Taiwan must quarantine themselves for 14 days after entering Taiwan.

