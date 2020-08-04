  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/04 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 8 1 .889 _ _ 8-1 W-7 4-0 4-1
Baltimore 5 3 .625 _ 5-3 W-3 3-2 2-1
Toronto 3 4 .429 4 3-4 L-2 0-2 3-2
Tampa Bay 4 6 .400 2 4-6 L-5 4-1 0-5
Boston 3 7 .300 3 3-7 L-3 1-4 2-3
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 8 2 .800 _ _ 8-2 W-4 6-1 2-1
Chicago 6 4 .600 2 _ 6-4 W-5 1-2 5-2
Detroit 5 5 .500 3 1 5-5 L-2 3-4 2-1
Cleveland 5 6 .455 4-6 L-4 4-2 1-4
Kansas City 3 8 .273 3-7 L-4 0-3 3-5
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 6 4 .600 _ _ 6-4 W-3 3-3 3-1
Houston 5 4 .556 ½ ½ 5-4 W-1 3-3 2-1
Texas 3 5 .375 2 2 3-5 W-1 2-3 1-2
Seattle 4 7 .364 4-6 L-3 1-3 3-4
Los Angeles 3 7 .300 3 3 3-7 L-1 2-4 1-3

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 7 4 .636 _ _ 7-3 L-1 5-1 2-3
Miami 2 1 .667 1 _ 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1
Washington 3 4 .429 2 2 3-4 W-2 1-4 2-0
Philadelphia 1 3 .250 1-3 L-2 1-2 0-1
New York 4 7 .364 3 3 3-7 W-1 1-4 3-3
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 8 2 .800 _ _ 8-2 W-4 6-1 2-1
Cincinnati 5 5 .500 3 5-5 W-3 3-4 2-1
Milwaukee 3 4 .429 2 3-4 L-1 0-1 3-3
St. Louis 2 3 .400 2 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2
Pittsburgh 2 8 .200 6 2-8 L-5 1-2 1-6
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 7 2 .778 _ _ 7-2 W-3 3-1 4-1
Los Angeles 7 4 .636 1 _ 6-4 L-1 2-2 5-2
San Diego 7 4 .636 1 _ 6-4 W-1 4-1 3-3
San Francisco 5 6 .455 3 2 5-5 L-2 3-3 2-3
Arizona 3 7 .300 3-7 L-2 1-3 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3

Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4

Oakland 11, Seattle 1

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pérez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Walker 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2

Colorado 7, San Francisco 6

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

