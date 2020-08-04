All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|8
|1
|.889
|_
|_
|8-1
|W-7
|4-0
|4-1
|Baltimore
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|_
|5-3
|W-3
|3-2
|2-1
|Toronto
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|1½
|3-4
|L-2
|0-2
|3-2
|Tampa Bay
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|2
|4-6
|L-5
|4-1
|0-5
|Boston
|3
|7
|.300
|5½
|3
|3-7
|L-3
|1-4
|2-3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|8
|2
|.800
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|6-1
|2-1
|Chicago
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|_
|6-4
|W-5
|1-2
|5-2
|Detroit
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|1
|5-5
|L-2
|3-4
|2-1
|Cleveland
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|1½
|4-6
|L-4
|4-2
|1-4
|Kansas City
|3
|8
|.273
|5½
|3½
|3-7
|L-4
|0-3
|3-5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|3-3
|3-1
|Houston
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|½
|5-4
|W-1
|3-3
|2-1
|Texas
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|2
|3-5
|W-1
|2-3
|1-2
|Seattle
|4
|7
|.364
|2½
|2½
|4-6
|L-3
|1-3
|3-4
|Los Angeles
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|3
|3-7
|L-1
|2-4
|1-3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|7
|4
|.636
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|5-1
|2-3
|Miami
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|_
|2-1
|W-1
|0-0
|2-1
|Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|2
|3-4
|W-2
|1-4
|2-0
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|2½
|1-3
|L-2
|1-2
|0-1
|New York
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|3
|3-7
|W-1
|1-4
|3-3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|8
|2
|.800
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|6-1
|2-1
|Cincinnati
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|1½
|5-5
|W-3
|3-4
|2-1
|Milwaukee
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|2
|3-4
|L-1
|0-1
|3-3
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|3½
|2
|2-3
|L-3
|2-1
|0-2
|Pittsburgh
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|4½
|2-8
|L-5
|1-2
|1-6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Colorado
|7
|2
|.778
|_
|_
|7-2
|W-3
|3-1
|4-1
|Los Angeles
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|2-2
|5-2
|San Diego
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|4-1
|3-3
|San Francisco
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|2
|5-5
|L-2
|3-3
|2-3
|Arizona
|3
|7
|.300
|4½
|3½
|3-7
|L-2
|1-3
|2-4
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3
Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4
Oakland 11, Seattle 1
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pérez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Walker 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
