American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|8
|1
|.889
|_
|Baltimore
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|Toronto
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Tampa Bay
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Boston
|3
|7
|.300
|5½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|8
|2
|.800
|_
|Chicago
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Detroit
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Cleveland
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|Kansas City
|3
|8
|.273
|5½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|Houston
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Texas
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Seattle
|4
|7
|.364
|2½
|Los Angeles
|3
|7
|.300
|3
___
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3
Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4
Oakland 11, Seattle 1
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pérez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Walker 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.