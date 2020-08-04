  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/04 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 8 1 .889 _
Baltimore 5 3 .625
Toronto 3 4 .429 4
Tampa Bay 4 6 .400
Boston 3 7 .300
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 8 2 .800 _
Chicago 6 4 .600 2
Detroit 5 5 .500 3
Cleveland 5 6 .455
Kansas City 3 8 .273
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 6 4 .600 _
Houston 5 4 .556 ½
Texas 3 5 .375 2
Seattle 4 7 .364
Los Angeles 3 7 .300 3

___

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3

Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4

Oakland 11, Seattle 1

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pérez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Walker 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.