WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Washington
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Indiana
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Connecticut
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|New York
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Seattle
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Las Vegas
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Phoenix
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Dallas
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|.500
|1
___
No games scheduled.
Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.