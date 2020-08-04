China vows response if US refuses visa renewal for its state media personnel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said during a routine press conference on Tuesday (Aug. 4) that if the U.S. continues to refuse to renew work visas for Chinese state media personnel in the U.S., then China will be forced to make an “appropriate response” in defense of its state news workers.

The U.S. government announced in March that it will lower the cap of allowed employees at five Chinese state media outlets in the U.S. from a total of 160 to 100. This means that 60 state news workers will lose their visas if they are unable to find new employment by Aug. 6, according to UDN.

The five Chinese state media outlets that would be impacted include Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily, and People's Daily.

Hu Xijin (胡錫進), editor-in-chief of the state-run Global Times, said on Twitter on Tuesday that it's only a few days from Aug. 6, and the U.S. is very unlikely to change its stance. He added that even though Chinese state media personnel in the U.S. have submitted visa renewal applications, approval has so far been elusive.

As for whether American journalists in Hong Kong will be affected by the tit for tat, Wang said that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is part of China and how China will respond to the ejection of its state media agents falls within the scope of the central government’s foreign affairs prerogative.

Hu said that as the U.S. has so far declined to renew the soon-to-sunset visas, China has been preparing for all contingencies, including the withdrawal of all Chinese state media labor from the U.S., which would be followed by "fierce retaliation," such as expelling all American journalists from Hong Kong.

“Is the U.S. trying to expel all Chinese reporters in that country? Or trying to force China to pull out all its reporters? What I want to say is that it will not scare the Chinese,” Hu said. “I actually want Washington to think about it. Many American journalists have been living in China for many years, and there are a few hundred in Hong Kong. If the media war between China and the U.S. escalates, who will be hurt most is very obvious.”