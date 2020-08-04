5 Things to Know for Today

In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, an Australian Army helicopter lands on Pikelot Island in the Federated States of Micronesia, w... In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, an Australian Army helicopter lands on Pikelot Island in the Federated States of Micronesia, where three men were found, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, safe and healthy after missing for three days. The men were missing in the Micronesia archipelago east of the Philippines for nearly three days when their "SOS" sign was spotted by searchers on Australian and U.S. aircraft, the Australian defense department said. (Australian Defence Force via AP)

Lee Jong-keun shows his position at Kojin Bridge at the moment an atomic bomb exploded in Hiroshima, western Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. For nearly ... Lee Jong-keun shows his position at Kojin Bridge at the moment an atomic bomb exploded in Hiroshima, western Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. For nearly 70 years, until he turned 85, Lee hid his past as an atomic bomb survivor, fearful of the widespread discrimination against blast victims that has long persisted in Japan. But Lee, 92, is now part of a fast-dwindling group of survivors, known as hibakusha, that feels a growing urgency - desperation even - to tell their stories. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

People relax in a hot tub in Nauthólsvík, a small neighbourhood in Reykjavik, Iceland Saturday Aug. 1, 2020. In Iceland, a nation so safe that its pre... People relax in a hot tub in Nauthólsvík, a small neighbourhood in Reykjavik, Iceland Saturday Aug. 1, 2020. In Iceland, a nation so safe that its president runs errands on a bicycle, U.S. Ambassador Jeffery Ross Gunter has left locals aghast with his request to hire armed bodyguards. He's also enraged lawmakers by casually and groundlessly hitching Iceland to President Donald Trump's controversial "China virus” label for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Árni Torfason)

Natasha Blunt poses for a portrait in New Orleans, Friday, July 31, 2020. Blunt owes thousands of dollars in back rent after she lost her banquet port... Natasha Blunt poses for a portrait in New Orleans, Friday, July 31, 2020. Blunt owes thousands of dollars in back rent after she lost her banquet porter job. She has yet to receive her stimulus check and has not been approved for unemployment benefits. Her family is getting by with food stamps and the charity of neighbors. (AP Photo/Dorthy Ray)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ISAIAS MAKES LANDFALL OVER NORTH CAROLINA The Category 1 storm sets off flooding and sparks multiple home fires in Ocean Isle Beach before being downgraded to a tropical storm.

2. ‘NOBODY CARES HERE’ Housing advocates fear that they could see a wave of evictions in the coming months, as states end moratoriums put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

3. US ENVOYS DRAW IRE From Iceland to Britain and many places in between, U.S. ambassadors are pushing the limits, infuriating career diplomats who work under them and irritating host governments.

4. HIROSHIMA SURVIVORS FINALLY SPEAKING OUT As the 75th anniversary of the twin atomic bombings on Japan nears, survivors hope their stories reach a younger generation that they feel is losing sight of the horror.

