Taiwan premier praises government officials for resisting corruption

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite alleged attempts by several lawmakers to pressure government officials to give in and favor a particular business arrangement, they stood firm against corruption, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said Tuesday (Aug. 4).

He was referring to an alleged bribery case which has rocked the Legislative Yuan. Three lawmakers, three legislative aides, and one businessman were ordered detained incommunicado Tuesday, while a former party leader and earlier a former foreign minister and another lawmakers were allowed out on bail.

The scandal, surrounding a power struggle for control of the Sogo department store chain in Taiwan, has affected politicians from at least three political parties, including the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), of which Su is a former chairman.

The premier expressed praise for government officials and for the DPP legislative caucus for having stood firm against pressure and attempts at bribery and said the government would fully cooperate with investigators, CNA reported.

Referring to a separate scandal involving Far Eastern Air Transport (FAT), Su said that appointments of top officials at state banks followed a set review process, but it was difficult to find out about possible illegal practices from the past.

First Financial Holding Chairman Jason Liao (廖燦昌) and Land Bank of Taiwan Chairman Hwang Bor-chang (黃柏川) were indicted last week after allegations of irregular lending to the troubled airline. The allegedly illegal practices occurred in 2016, when they were both serving in senior positions at the Taiwan Cooperative Bank, another state-run institution.

Su promised the government would not hide any misdeeds from investigators but fully cooperate with prosecutors.