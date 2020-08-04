Galaxy Integrated Resorts introduces GICC and the precinct’s latest MICE offerings in Macau at IT&CM China

MACAU, CHINA - Media OutReach - 4 August 2020 - Ahead of the highly anticipated opening of Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) -- Macau's premier MICE destination -- in the first half of 2021, Galaxy Integrated Resorts will showcase this brand new events facility and the Galaxy Integrated Resorts MICE Offer at the IT&CM China 2020 virtual event in August.







"We look forward to participating in IT&CM China's new virtual event format this year," Joey Pather, Senior Vice President, MICE Operations and Sales, New Resort for Galaxy Entertainment Group said. "With GICC as the newest addition to Macau's MICE scene next year, it will be one of the most technologically advanced MICE destinations in Asia, offering 5G for high-speed connectivity and live streaming of content. We are witnessing an accelerating trend of more hybrid events, where people meet both on site at events venues and online. Meeting organizers who take advantage of the digital hybrid format will undoubtedly create innovative events in future. GICC will soon have the infrastructure and technology in place to become best in class in global digital and simulcast communication."





Seamlessly situated within the Galaxy Integrated Resorts precinct, GICC will offer 40,000m2 of versatile meeting space, a 650-seat auditorium, the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena and a luxurious new 700-room Andaz Macau hotel -- all in one location. For large-scale exhibitions, GICC offers 10,000m2 of pillar-less convention and exhibition areas that can cater for 7,000 delegates. Galaxy Arena will play host to major sports events, world-class concerts, thrilling fight nights and corporate launches. The arena's impressive design, state-of-the-art audio-visual, lighting and communication systems set the stage for events of any kind.





GICC and the Galaxy Arena are also pleased to unveil their own distinctive logos featuring Galaxy Integrated Resorts' iconic cupola symbol, in a nod to the company's rich heritage. The elegant and contemporary designs of the logos convey the uniqueness of the Galaxy Integrated Resorts experience and are closely linked to the architectural design of the original property in Macau -- Galaxy Macau™.

Galaxy Integrated Resorts offers a variety of versatile venues

Galaxy International Convention Center connects seamlessly with multiple award-winning Galaxy Integrated Resorts, with Macau's largest collection of luxury hotel brands in one destination-- StarWorld Hotel, Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau and Broadway Hotel.





Poised to open a new chapter for MICE tourism, guests also enjoy easy access to 1.1 million m² of unique entertainment, shopping and leisure attractions. These include 120 dining optionsf, some of which have been garnered such prestigious accolades as the Michelin Stars, and Broadway Food Street at Broadway Macau™ which is just a link bridge away from Galaxy Macau.





Blending business and leisure, GICC also provides guests easy access to The Grand Resort Deck, a unique rooftop "tropical beach" experience with the world's longest Skytop Aquatic Adventure Rapids and a 150-meter beach front Wave Pool with white sand beach. Leisure attractions extend to The Promenade Shops of 200 international brands, a 3D Cineplex with state-of-art 4K laser experience, and award-winning spas.





Stunning poolside cabanas, pristine beaches on the Grand Resort Deck, a festive Broadway Food Street featuring local Macau cuisine, the chic China Rouge and many more venues create distinctive settings for teambuilding activities, networking events, gala dinners and a host of other events. All venues are within convenient walking distance to one another so that meeting organizers need not worry about the logistics of arranging transportation, and the variety of venues offer new experiences for delegates each day.





The Galaxy Integrated Resorts MICE Offer

Meeting organizers who book an event at GICC or at any of the 8 luxury hotels at the resort precinct before December 31, 2020 can enjoy discounts off the master bill, refreshing welcome drinks, complimentary coach transfer, suite upgrades, complimentary rooms and 15% off on dining for hotel guests of Galaxy Macau and Broadway Macau.





With just 25 room bookings, meeting organizers may choose from two of the following offers, and those who book 401 rooms or more on peak may select 5 of these exclusive benefits:

5% off the master bill

Refreshing welcome drinks at China Rouge, Belon, JW Marriott Lounge or Nagomi Bar & Lounge

Complimentary single-trip 38/45-seater coach transfer

One complimentary upgrade to a suite for every 25 rooms booked

One complimentary room for every 25 rooms booked

Galaxy Macau and Broadway Macau hotel guests will receive a 15% discount on dining

More room bookings lead to greater benefits:

Earn 2 benefits for 25-100 rooms booked on one night

Earn 3 benefits for 101-200 rooms booked on one night

Earn 4 benefits for 201-400 rooms booked on one night

Earn 5 benefits for 401 or more rooms booked on one night





This resort-wide MICE offer is for events booked within this year and held before December 31, 2021. A minimum stay of two consecutive nights with 25 rooms per night is required with the purchase of one full-day standard meeting package or standard banquet dinner menu for all attendees.







Partner with our "EVENT STUDIO" for creative events

The Galaxy Integrated Resorts precinct offers its own in-house team of event planners known as "EVENT STUDIO" to co-create customized events with organizers. Organizers now have access to a one-stop shop of experienced planners who are familiar with all of the venues across the integrated resorts.







The role of EVENT STUDIO is to go beyond conventional event planning by pushing the envelope to develop creative concepts that make events truly impactful. This innovative team will partner with meeting organizers every step of the way to assist with venue selection, conceptualizing themes, décor, entertainment and marketing coordination to create events that are bespoke and tailor-made for the needs of delegates.





Comprehensive "Health and Safety" measures

The primary focus at Galaxy Integrated Resorts is to ensure the continued health and safety of all guests. Recently, a "We Are Ready" campaign was launched to inform guests about enhanced health and safety measures at the resorts. The aim of this initiative is to protect the health and safety of visitors in three major ways: health screening; comprehensive disinfection measures and taking extra precautions to protect every guest. The Galaxy Integrated Resorts continues to explore and introduce new technology to safeguard each guest. The following is an overview of new measures in place:





Temperature screening at all main entrances and exits at the resorts

Macau Health Codes must be presented upon entry

UV light to sterilize hotel room key cards

Nano-coating technology for long-lasting, self-disinfection of surfaces

The use of hospital grade disinfections

Galaxy Integrated Resorts is also the first and only resort in Macau to house its own laboratory certified by the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS) for food safety

Hotels guests will receive complimentary hygiene kits with masks and sanitizers

All team members attend regular health and safety training programs

Learn more at IT&CM China

From August 3 -- 5, 2020, buyers and exhibitors are invited to engage with Galaxy Integrated Resorts online at the IT&CM China virtual event to learn more about the opening of GICC and the entire resorts precinct. Buyers have an opportunity to arrange Pre-Scheduled Appointments (PSA) by "Perfect Match" during the 2nd week of July and by "Buyer/Seller Request" from the 4th week of July until August 5. In addition to PSAs, buyers can also take part in exclusive "Walk-In" meetings with Galaxy Integrated Resorts for a more in-depth discussion. For more information, please visit: www.itcmchina.com; or to contact the Galaxy Integrated Resorts' sales team directly, please e-mail: sales@galaxyentertainment.com or call: +853 8883 1628.

Galaxy International Convention Center

Creatively designed for bespoke meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, GICC is the latest addition to GEG's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct in Macau, which will set a new standard for Macau, while supporting the city's vision of becoming a "World Center of Tourism and Leisure". Offering 40,000m2 of MICE space, the venue will feature advanced facilities and be equipped with immersive technology, state-of-the-art audio-visual and lighting, the latest communication systems, and flexible event space catering to multiple configurations and set-ups.





GICC will offer a 10,000m2 pillar-less Exhibition Hall for trade shows; an Auditorium seating 650 guests for keynote sessions, ceremonies, performances and product launches; a Banquet Hall seating 2,400 guests; a 4,000m2 Conference Hall consisting of 3 partitionable spaces; a Ballroom catering for over 1,000 guests; a diverse selection of dining options and Andaz Macau, a luxury lifestyle hotel with over 700 rooms and suites.

Galaxy Arena

The 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena is set to become the most technologically advanced event and entertainment facility in Asia when it opens in the first half of 2021.







Galaxy Arena is the place where spectacular events come to life – from world concert tours to thrilling fight nights. Our arena offers center-stage, end-stage or boxing ring set-ups, all of which are customizable for your event. With unobstructed views and high-definition broadcasting enabled by advanced technical infrastructure, every guest will enjoy amazing 360° views and high quality surround sound. The arena also features 8 Hospitality Suites for guests to relax and network in luxuriously private surrounds.





Galaxy Arena’s impressive design, state-of-the-art audio-visual, lighting and communication systems set the stage for events of any kind. The new and immersive digital technology at Galaxy Arena is designed to boost engagement between fans and organizers.







Galaxy Arena is seamlessly integrated with the Galaxy International Convention Center and Galaxy Integrated Resorts.

Andaz Macau

Andaz Macau, a vibrant luxury lifestyle hotel rooted in local art and culture, will become the first Andaz hotel joining GEG’s ever-expanding Galaxy Integrated Resorts precinct in Macau.





Andaz Macau will feature a dedicated check-in lounge catering to large MICE group, over 700 rooms and suites, an Andaz lounge, a bar and restaurant, state-of-the-art fitness center and an indoor pool. Andaz Macau will be connected to the multiple award-winning integrated resort Galaxy Macau™, offering 1.1 million m2 of unique entertainment, shopping with over 200 world renowned luxury brands and leisure attractions.







The addition of the Andaz brand will solidify Galaxy Integrated Resorts precinct’s position as Macau’s leading integrated resorts offering the largest collection of luxury hotels – including StarWorld Hotel, Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton Macau, Broadway Hotel.





Andaz Macau will bring the distinctive Andaz style to Macau, immersing business and leisure guests in a stimulating environment inspired by the city’s colorful heritage that is a blend of Chinese and Portuguese cultures. This will include the vibrant interior design, local tastes and aromas with a twist and experiences that will satiate the curiosity of inquisitive guests.





For more information, please visit: www.galaxyicc.com





Please also follow the GICC official LinkedIn page for the latest news and happenings: https://www.linkedin.com/company/galaxy-international-convention-center/