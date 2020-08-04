ANA resumes regular Taipei Songshan – Tokyo Haneda flights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All Nippon Airways (ANA) will resume its regular flights between Taipei’s Songshan Airport and Tokyo’s Haneda Airport from Monday (Aug. 3) after having shut down the route since May 9 due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Even though many international airlines have been grounded as a result of the pandemic, some have gradually resumed a selection of flight routes.

ANA said that in order to meet the needs of Japanese who take business trips to Taiwan and those who live in Taiwan and wish to visit home, the airline began to resume its Songshan – Haneda route on Monday, with regular flights now set for every Monday and Friday using the Boeing 787-8, per CNA.

The first flight on Monday carried more than 50 passengers to Taiwan, and they immediately went through quarantine procedures upon arrival, with the plane undergoing immediate disinfection. About 100 people, including transfer passengers, took the return flight back to Japan.



(CNA photos)