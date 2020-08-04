441 Taiwan contacts of Belgian being tested for coronavirus

Man, wearing mask to protect against spread of coronavirus, walks along commercial street in Antwerp, Belgium. Man, wearing mask to protect against spread of coronavirus, walks along commercial street in Antwerp, Belgium. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 441 people in Taiwan who came in contact with a Belgian man who tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) are undergoing testing for the virus and antibodies, announced the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Aug. 4).

On Saturday (Aug. 1), news broke that a Belgian engineer who came to work in Taiwan in early May was diagnosed with COVID-19 as he was preparing to leave the country. The source of his infection is still unknown and the CECC has launched an epidemic investigation and will attempt to determine if he is associated with any local infections to clarify whether he should be considered a local or imported case.

According to CECC data, most of the people who came in contact with the Belgian man are concentrated in three counties and cities, including Changhua County (330), Taichung City (51), and Taipei City (22). Thus far, 441 contacts have been tested, and 366 received a negative result on the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and 382 came up negative on the serum antibody test.

Based on the time of the engineer's diagnosis and the viral load, Taiwan University's College of Public Health Vice Dean Chen Hsiu-hsi (陳秀熙) on Tuesday morning estimated that if he was infected locally, it would have occurred in Taipei at some point between June 20 and June 26, reported CNA.

At a press conference on Tuesday, CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that based on the current understanding of the coronavirus, people begin to become infectious two days before the observable onset of the disease, but this infectiousness will decrease day by day after onset. Theoretically, if the Belgian man had been infected when he traveled to Taipei, he may have infected many other people in Changhua a few days after his return, but there have been no confirmed cases so far in either city.

Chuang emphasized that it is the time to "look at the facts and speak out," saying whether it is an imported case or a local infection, the CECC will first wait for the gathering of information to be complete before submitting it to experts for judgment. He emphasized that no conclusions will be made before all the information has been collected and analyzed.