Mets beat Braves 7-2; Atlanta ace Soroka tears Achilles

ATLANTA (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out a season-high 10 in six innings and the New York Mets snapped a five-game skid Monday night with a 7-2 victory over the Braves that was overshadowed by a season-ending injury to Atlanta ace Mike Soroka.

Soroka tore his Achilles tendon in the third inning as he took a step toward first to cover the bag — a huge blow to the two-time defending NL East champions.

Robinson Canó had three RBIs before leaving the game himself — one of three New York infielders who went down with injuries.

Wilson Ramos added a two-run homer for the Mets, who avoided a four-game sweep and ended Atlanta’s five-game winning streak.

Travis d’Arnaud homered off deGrom (1-0) in the fifth.

Soroka (0-1) allowed three hits, walked four and wound up being charged with four earned runs in 2 1/3 innings, the second-shortest outing of his career.

The Mets had injury concerns, too. Jeff McNeil was scratched just before the first pitch with back tightness, and Canó exited with left groin tightness a couple of innings after shortstop Amed Rosario hobbled off with left quad tightness.

YANKEES 6, PHILLIES 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole won his debut in Yankee pinstripes for his 19th consecutive regular-season victory, leading New York past Philadelphia.

DJ LeMahieu led off the bottom of the first with a home run off Jake Arrieta (0-1), who made his first appearance since surgery last August to remove a bone spur from his right elbow.

After Jay Bruce tied the score with a home run off Cole in the third, Brett Gardner led off the bottom half with a drive down the left-field line for the first over-the-wall, opposite-field home run of his big league career. Aaron Hicks added an RBI double later in the inning for a 3-1 lead, and Gio Urshela broke open the game with a three-run homer in the sixth on a changeup from Deolis Guerra that landed in the visitors’ bullpen in left-center.

Cole (3-0) allowed one run and five hits, struck out four and walked one on 91 pitches. He left after a 67-minute rain delay ahead of the seventh.

New York improved to 8-1 for the third time after 1988 and 2003. The major league-best Yankees have won seven straight.

Aaron Judge was 2 for 4 with a double, ending his career-best streak of five games with home runs.

Arrieta gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings with four strikeouts and no walks.

PADRES 5, DODGERS 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning for San Diego, which hit three solo home runs off Walker Buehler and beat Los Angeles.

Cronenworth’s hit gave ace Chris Paddack (2-0) his first career win against the Dodgers. Cronenworth also made several nice plays at first base, where the rookie made his fifth start.

Trent Grisham, Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr. homered off Buehler.

Paddack allowed three runs and five hits in six innings, struck out five and walked none.

Buehler gave up three home runs for just the second time in his career. He left after five innings with the score tied at 3 after yielding three hits while striking out three and walking three. Brusdar Graterol fell to 0-2.

Reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger homered off Kirby Yates leading off the ninth before the closer struck out three batters for his first save this year. Yates led the majors with 41 saves last season.

ROCKIES 7, GIANTS 6

DENVER (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit his first homer of the season to ignite a five-run sixth inning and Colorado matched its best start in franchise history by beating San Francisco.

The Rockies are 7-2 for the fifth time in team history. They also had that mark in 1995, ’97, 2011 and ’15.

Trailing 4-1 in the sixth, Arenado lined a two-run homer to left off Johnny Cueto. The breakout inning also included an RBI single from Matt Kemp and a go-ahead single from David Dahl that also brought in another run on right fielder Alex Dickerson’s errant throw. Chris Owings added an insurance run with a solo homer in the eighth.

Jeff Hoffman (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win. Jairo Diaz got the final out to earn his second save.

Mike Yastrzemski, Chadwick Tromp and Dickerson went deep for the Giants. Wandy Peralta (1-1) took the loss in relief after allowing three runs, two earned.

REDS 3, INDIANS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto hit a two-run, go-ahead homer, Nick Castellanos also connected and Cincinnati beat Cleveland.

Sonny Gray (3-0) shook off a tough start to complete six strong innings, and Cincinnati ended a six-game home losing streak against their in-state rival.

Votto snapped an 0-for-11 skid when he followed Shogo Akiyama’s leadoff single in the sixth with a no-doubt shot off Zach Plesac (0-1).

Indians manager Terry Francona missed his second straight game and the first of four straight Reds-Indians games while dealing with a gastrointestinal condition not believed to be connected to COVID-19. First base and catching coach Sandy Alomar managed.

Francisco Lindor’ hits his third home run of the season.

Gray allowed four hits and two runs, one earned, with two walks and eight strikeouts.

TWINS 5, PIRATES 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Minnesota over Pittsburgh for its fourth straight victory.

Cruz, who knocked in two runs to raise his season total to 14 RBIs, drove a pitch from Pirates reliever and former Twins draft pick Nick Burdi (0-1) over the head of center fielder Cole Tucker with runners at second and third and one out.

The Pirates (2-8), who lost their fifth consecutive game and have the worst record in the major leagues, put a runner on against Twins closer Taylor Rogers (1-0) but were unable to convert.

Tucker homered on the first pitch of the night while batting leadoff for the first time in his career for the Pirates, who squandered a 4-0 lead.

CUBS 2, ROYALS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant homered in his return to the lineup and Alec Mills pitched seven effective innings, helping Chicago beat Kansas City for its fourth consecutive win.

Javier Báez had a sacrifice fly and a nice play in the field as the NL Central-leading Cubs improved to 8-2 for the first time since 2016. Bryant also doubled in the first after missing two games with a stomach ailment.

Mills (2-0) allowed three hits, struck out four and walked three on a wet, windy night at Wrigley Field.

Kansas City wasted a solid performance by Danny Duffy (0-2), who pitched six innings of one-run ball. The Royals finished with five hits in their fourth straight loss.

Bryant connected for his first homer of the season in the seventh, hitting a drive to center off Ian Kennedy. Casey Sadler then got the first two outs of the eighth for Chicago before Rowan Wick finished for his second save.

WHITE SOX 6, BREWERS 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — José Abreu hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh inning, Leury García scored on a wild pitch in the eighth and Yoan Moncada added a solo shot in the ninth to lift Chicago over Milwaukee.

Chicago has won five straight, all on the road. Starter Carlos Rodón was pulled after two innings with left shoulder soreness, but Ross Detwiler (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, and Alex Colomé worked the ninth for his second save.

Nomar Mazara moved García to third with a pinch-hit single in the sixth off David Phelps (1-1). Phelps walked Nick Madrigal on a wild pitch that allowed García to score.

Moncada connected off Corey Knebel leading off the ninth.

Avisaíl García doubled, singled and drove in three for Milwaukee. Ben Gamel added a two-out RBI single in the sixth.

Leury García went 3 for 4 with three singles for Chicago.

ATHLETICS 11, MARINERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Ramón Laureano and Chad Pinder had two-run singles during Oakland’s big fifth inning against Seattle.

Oakland scored eight times in the fifth inning, with all the runs coming with two outs. The A’s gave starter Frankie Montas plenty of run support and finished off a successful first road trip by taking three of four from Seattle.

Oakland sent 14 batters to the plate in the fifth and eventually left the bases loaded after Marcus Semien flied out to end the inning. Semien made a pair of outs in the inning.

Laureano’s single knocked out Seattle starter Justus Sheffield (0-2), who had been excellent through the first four innings. Seattle gave its young lefty a chance to escape the bases-loaded jam, but Laureano slapped a single through the right side of the infield to score Khris Davis and Stephen Piscotty.

The 14 batters were the most in one inning for Oakland since Sept. 12, 2018, against Baltimore, when the A’s sent 15 to the plate and scored 10 times.

Davis hit his first home run of the season in the seventh inning on an 0-2 pitch from Zac Grotz.

Montas (1-1) cruised through seven innings, giving up four hits and striking out nine. Seattle’s only run came on Kyle Seager’s two-out double in the third inning. Montas has allowed two earned runs or less in all three starts.

