SugarCRM Named A Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for 8th Consecutive Year

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA - Media OutReach - August 4, 2020 - SugarCRM Inc.®, the innovator of time-aware CX, today announced that it was named a Visionary in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for the 8th consecutive year. Sugar was recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.





In the report[1], Gartner noted the top three reasons, which drove the 100 vendor reference customers who use the SFA solutions reviewed in the Magic Quadrant, to purchase from their vendor included: product functionality and performance (64%), competitive costs (62%), and strong customer focus (52%).

"We believe SugarCRM is the clear choice for sales automation based on technology, value and ease of use," said Rich Green, Chief Product Officer and CTO, SugarCRM. "With one of the highest customer retention rates of all ranked vendors and high scores for both our customer experience and service, companies of all sizes are adopting Sugar Sell to drive their sales initiatives and deliver for their customers".

Sugar Sell is part of Sugar's time-aware CX solutions that enable marketing, sales and service teams to gain a clear, unified view of the customer and deliver a better experience across the customer journey. Now is a period of rapid innovation for Sugar as the company builds out its time-aware, no-touch CX platform with analytics capabilities and new products including Sugar Integrate, a robust, integration solution for 200 business processes and apps.

Sugar improved its position on the ability to execute in the Visionaries quadrant for Sales Force Automation (SFA) compared to the previous report and is also positioned on the "Completeness of Vision" axis. The report evaluated 15 vendors.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner, Inc. 2020 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation research report is available from the SugarCRM site here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.





