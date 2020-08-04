Legislative Yuan president stresses importance of Taiwanese history

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislative Yuan President You Shyi-kun (游錫堃) on Monday (August 3) gave a speech at a parliamentary staff training session and pointed out that the country should strengthen education in Taiwanese history.

The master’s degree level class was arranged by National Chengchi University (政治大學) and focused on the nation’s history, according to CNA. About 30 legislators including You attended the session.

During You’s speech, he pointed out that even though he was over 70 years old he was happy to meet so many new classmates and that it seemed like the number of legislators participating in this year’s event had increased.

He then mentioned the importance of learning Taiwanese history. The Legislative Yuan president pointed out that in order to become a normal country, citizens must have a grasp and understanding of what has occurred in the nation's past.

You also spoke about the importance of understanding Taiwan’s colonization by the Netherlands, Spain, China, and Japan. He remarked, “As a Taiwanese person, you should know about Taiwan.”

He also mentioned that many civil servants in the country are not very familiar with the country’s history and hopes more of these types of training sessions can be held. He encouraged government workers, including those in the judicial branch, investigative bureaus, police, and military personnel take the time to learn more about Taiwan.