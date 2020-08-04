  1. Home
Chinese company claims metallic ‘black spots’ in baby formula are ‘caramel’

New case of tainted baby milk emerges, Relish formula found to contain iron powder

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/04 10:22
Chinese brand Relish's baby formula found to contain iron. (Website screengrab)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A mother in China's Hebei Province is incensed after finding suspicious “black spots” in the baby formula she purchased, marking the latest episode of contaminated baby milk in China.

The woman, surnamed Liang (梁), last month discovered tiny black particles in the baby formula she had been feeding her infant since August of last year. The black spots were later identified as iron powder due to their magnetism, according to Chinese media KanKanews.

Relish (樂立滋), the company responsible for the faulty formula, originally denied the product was tainted, suggesting the spots were bits of “caramel.” It was not until the outraged Liang family revealed that samples of the milk contained the metal that the company admitted the milk powder was defective.

Nevertheless, little has been done to address the issue since the July revelation, and Relish has not offered any compensation, the report said. Tainted baby milk is a recurring issue in China’s infamous infant food industry.

In June, complaints sprung up online accusing doctors from Guangzhou of recommending baby formula brands Beiertai (貝兒呔) and Minashu (敏兒舒) to new parents. The products turned out to be solid beverages sold as milk power and have been associated with cases where newborns developed rickets, malnutrition, and other conditions after consuming them.
