New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|120.50
|Down 1.10
|Sep
|118.20
|119.70
|115.65
|117.90
|Down 1.05
|Oct
|120.50
|Down 1.10
|Dec
|120.70
|122.30
|118.35
|120.50
|Down 1.10
|Mar
|122.10
|124.00
|120.05
|122.30
|Down
|.85
|May
|123.05
|124.75
|121.10
|123.20
|Down
|.70
|Jul
|123.60
|125.50
|121.65
|124.00
|Down
|.60
|Sep
|124.55
|126.05
|122.25
|124.60
|Down
|.55
|Dec
|124.70
|127.15
|123.30
|125.70
|Down
|.50
|Mar
|125.70
|127.65
|125.70
|126.95
|Down
|.40
|May
|127.45
|128.60
|126.85
|127.60
|Down
|.45
|Jul
|129.05
|129.10
|127.35
|128.10
|Down
|.50
|Sep
|129.45
|129.50
|128.55
|128.65
|Down
|.45
|Dec
|130.15
|130.15
|129.35
|129.55
|Down
|.40
|Mar
|131.10
|131.10
|130.40
|130.55
|Down
|.35
|May
|131.40
|Down
|.35