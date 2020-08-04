  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/08/04 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 120.50 Down 1.10
Sep 118.20 119.70 115.65 117.90 Down 1.05
Oct 120.50 Down 1.10
Dec 120.70 122.30 118.35 120.50 Down 1.10
Mar 122.10 124.00 120.05 122.30 Down .85
May 123.05 124.75 121.10 123.20 Down .70
Jul 123.60 125.50 121.65 124.00 Down .60
Sep 124.55 126.05 122.25 124.60 Down .55
Dec 124.70 127.15 123.30 125.70 Down .50
Mar 125.70 127.65 125.70 126.95 Down .40
May 127.45 128.60 126.85 127.60 Down .45
Jul 129.05 129.10 127.35 128.10 Down .50
Sep 129.45 129.50 128.55 128.65 Down .45
Dec 130.15 130.15 129.35 129.55 Down .40
Mar 131.10 131.10 130.40 130.55 Down .35
May 131.40 Down .35