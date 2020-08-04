Falcons add experience, sign former Bengals CB Dennard

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Falcons have signed former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard, who adds needed experience in a young secondary.

Dennard, a first-round pick by the Bengals in 2014, has made 24 starts in 77 games. He has three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 22 passes defensed in his six seasons and started five games in 2019.

The Falcons needed experience after cutting Desmond Trufant. Isaiah Oliver, a second-round draft pick in 2018, and A.J. Terrell, a first-round pick this year, entered camp as the favorites to land starting jobs. Dennard joins two second-year players, Kendall Sheffield and Jordan Miller, in the competition at cornerback.

Dennard agreed to sign a three-year, $13.5 million deal with Jacksonville in March but the two sides couldn’t finalize the terms. Instead, the free agent became the seventh former first-rounder to sign with the Falcons. The team announced the signing on Monday before their training camp conditioning workout.

Dennard is a native of Dry Branch, Georgia who played at Michigan State.

