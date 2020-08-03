  1. Home
WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/03 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 3 1 .750
Washington 3 1 .750
Atlanta 2 2 .500 1
Indiana 2 2 .500 1
Connecticut 0 4 .000 3
New York 0 4 .000 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 3 1 .750
Seattle 3 1 .750
Las Vegas 2 2 .500 1
Phoenix 2 2 .500 1
Dallas 2 2 .500 1
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1

___

Sunday's Games

Phoenix 96, New York 67

Indiana 93, Atlanta 77

Las Vegas 79, Dallas 70

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.