American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|7
|1
|.875
|_
|Baltimore
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Toronto
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Boston
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|7
|2
|.778
|_
|Chicago
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Cleveland
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Detroit
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Kansas City
|3
|7
|.300
|4½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|Oakland
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|Seattle
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|Texas
|3
|5
|.375
|1½
|Los Angeles
|3
|7
|.300
|2½
___
Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2
Texas 9, San Francisco 5
Oakland 3, Seattle 2
Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 7
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 2-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Morton 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.