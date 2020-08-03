  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/03 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 7 1 .875 _
Baltimore 5 3 .625 2
Toronto 3 4 .429
Tampa Bay 4 6 .400 4
Boston 3 7 .300 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 7 2 .778 _
Chicago 5 4 .556 2
Cleveland 5 5 .500
Detroit 5 5 .500
Kansas City 3 7 .300
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 5 4 .556 _
Oakland 5 4 .556 _
Seattle 4 6 .400
Texas 3 5 .375
Los Angeles 3 7 .300

___

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2

Texas 9, San Francisco 5

Oakland 3, Seattle 2

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 7

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 2-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Morton 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at Detroit, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.