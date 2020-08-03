  1. Home
NBA Individual Leaders

By  Associated Press
2020/08/03 22:00

INCLUDES GAMES OF SUNDAY, AUGUST 02, 2020

SCORING AVERAGE
G FG FT PTS AVG
Harden, HOU 63 622 648 2169 34.4
Beal, WAS 57 593 385 1741 30.5
Antetokounmpo, MIL 59 651 374 1762 29.9
Young, ATL 60 546 481 1778 29.6
Doncic, DAL 56 534 392 1617 28.9
Lillard, POR 60 549 405 1736 28.9
Westbrook, HOU 55 591 283 1518 27.6
Leonard, LAC 53 489 332 1422 26.8
Davis, LAL 57 518 411 1515 26.6
Booker, PHX 64 562 423 1676 26.2
James, LAL 62 599 245 1580 25.5
LaVine, CHI 60 539 268 1530 25.5
Ingram, NOP 58 481 292 1395 24.1
Mitchell, UTA 65 571 258 1558 24.0
Siakam, TOR 54 464 223 1268 23.5
Tatum, BOS 61 512 233 1429 23.4
McCollum, POR 64 570 125 1445 22.6
DeRozan, SAS 63 518 349 1393 22.1
Middleton, MIL 57 440 186 1204 21.1
Walker, BOS 52 360 200 1090 21.0
Sexton, CLE 65 513 226 1349 20.8
Brown, BOS 52 394 170 1074 20.7
Fox, SAC 47 351 222 972 20.7
Dinwiddie, BKN 64 424 347 1318 20.6
Butler, MIA 55 334 418 1115 20.3
Bogdanovic, UTA 63 418 250 1275 20.2
Jokic, DEN 66 519 222 1332 20.2
Lowry, TOR 53 317 267 1059 20.0
Porzingis, DAL 53 362 195 1050 19.8
Vucevic, ORL 56 445 122 1097 19.6
Harris, PHI 66 506 157 1289 19.5
Hield, SAC 66 463 113 1286 19.5
Randle, NYK 64 463 258 1248 19.5
Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC 64 448 259 1235 19.3
Holiday, NOP 57 432 119 1100 19.3
Warren, IND 62 480 155 1193 19.2
Gallinari, OKC 56 334 237 1072 19.1
Aldridge, SAS 53 391 158 1001 18.9
Schroder, OKC 64 447 196 1212 18.9
Murray, DEN 55 385 158 1033 18.8
Fournier, ORL 63 420 169 1177 18.7
Oubre, PHX 56 373 192 1046 18.7
Williams, LAC 60 367 278 1119 18.7
Harrell, LAC 63 471 231 1173 18.6
Sabonis, IND 62 458 214 1147 18.5
Graham, CHA 63 368 191 1145 18.2
Rose, DET 50 369 121 904 18.1
Rozier, CHA 63 398 166 1134 18.0
Drummond, DET 49 360 149 870 17.8
Morant, MEM 61 410 216 1088 17.8

___

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
FG FGA PCT
Robinson, NYK 253 341 .742
Gobert, UTA 363 521 .697
Allen, BKN 280 432 .648
Capela, HOU 244 388 .629
Clarke, MEM 265 425 .624
Whiteside, POR 423 683 .619
Adams, OKC 269 453 .594
Valanciunas, MEM 395 673 .587
Simmons, PHI 369 631 .585
Collins, ATL 353 605 .583
Harrell, LAC 471 812 .58
Adebayo, MIA 415 731 .568
Wood, DET 288 508 .567
Ayton, PHX 269 487 .552
Antetokounmpo, MIL 651 1184 .55
Sabonis, IND 458 848 .54
Warren, IND 480 898 .535
Drummond, DET 360 679 .53
DeRozan, SAS 518 979 .529
Jokic, DEN 519 985 .527
Zeller, CHA 251 479 .524
Ibaka, TOR 325 629 .517
Anunoby, TOR 275 536 .513
Thompson, CLE 288 562 .512
Davis, LAL 518 1020 .508
Towns, MIN 316 622 .508
Hayward, BOS 317 631 .502
Curry, DAL 272 547 .497
Paschall, GSW 318 640 .497
Powell, TOR 262 528 .496

___

3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
3FG 3FGA PCT
Hill, MIL 74 156 .474
Redick, NOP 161 357 .451
Curry, DAL 139 309 .45
Robinson, MIA 246 550 .447
McDermott, IND 118 267 .442
Olynyk, MIA 84 191 .44
Morris, NYK 116 264 .439
Bertans, WAS 200 472 .424
Holiday, IND 123 293 .42
Bjelica, SAC 126 301 .419
Harris, BKN 160 382 .419
Korver, MIL 89 214 .416
Bogdanovic, UTA 189 457 .414
George, LAC 147 355 .414
Thomas, WAS 78 189 .413
Middleton, MIL 138 335 .412
Towns, MIN 114 277 .412
Trent, POR 89 217 .41
Gallinari, OKC 167 409 .408
Rozier, CHA 172 423 .407
Fournier, ORL 168 414 .406
Mykhailiuk, DET 115 285 .404
Hardaway, DAL 190 471 .403
Snell, DET 102 254 .402
McLemore, HOU 161 401 .401
Johnson, PHX 96 240 .4
Niang, UTA 78 195 .4
Robinson, GSW 68 170 .4
Davis, TOR 89 223 .399
Galloway, DET 132 331 .399

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

FT FTA PCT
Wanamaker, BOS 112 120 .933
Booker, PHX 423 461 .918
Middleton, MIL 186 204 .912
Redick, NOP 156 172 .907
Bogdanovic, UTA 250 277 .903
Paul, OKC 228 253 .901
Burks, GSW 201 224 .897
Brogdon, IND 145 162 .895
Murray, DEN 158 177 .893
Gallinari, OKC 237 267 .888
Leonard, LAC 332 374 .888
Lillard, POR 405 456 .888
Augustin, ORL 140 158 .886
Gay, SAS 103 117 .88
Satoransky, CHI 106 121 .876
Rozier, CHA 166 190 .874
Lee, GSW 110 126 .873
George, LAC 171 196 .872
Rose, DET 121 139 .871
Teague, MIN 125 144 .868
Walker, BOS 200 231 .866
Williams, LAC 278 322 .863
Harden, HOU 648 753 .861
Hayward, BOS 105 122 .861
Rubio, PHX 186 216 .861
Mitchell, UTA 258 300 .86
Young, ATL 481 559 .86
Ingram, NOP 292 340 .859
Lowry, TOR 267 311 .859
Love, CLE 187 219 .854

REBOUNDS PER GAME

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Drummond, DET 49 226 549 775 15.82
Whiteside, POR 63 247 631 878 13.94
Antetokounmpo, MIL 59 135 681 816 13.83
Gobert, UTA 64 215 654 869 13.58
Sabonis, IND 62 189 582 771 12.44
Valanciunas, MEM 64 194 517 711 11.11
Vucevic, ORL 56 132 482 614 10.96
Adebayo, MIA 66 168 524 692 10.48
Jokic, DEN 66 155 515 670 10.15
Thompson, CLE 57 226 351 577 10.12
Jordan, BKN 56 141 420 561 10.02
Favors, NOP 47 152 310 462 9.83
Love, CLE 56 54 493 547 9.77
Randle, NYK 64 151 471 622 9.72
Porzingis, DAL 53 94 413 507 9.57
Allen, BKN 66 202 423 625 9.47
Adams, OKC 59 199 355 554 9.39
Doncic, DAL 56 71 452 523 9.34
Davis, LAL 57 127 404 531 9.32
Ibaka, TOR 51 105 313 418 8.2
Westbrook, HOU 55 100 343 443 8.05
James, LAL