INCLUDES GAMES OF SUNDAY, AUGUST 02, 2020
SCORING AVERAGE
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Harden, HOU
|63
|622
|648
|2169
|34.4
|Beal, WAS
|57
|593
|385
|1741
|30.5
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|59
|651
|374
|1762
|29.9
|Young, ATL
|60
|546
|481
|1778
|29.6
|Doncic, DAL
|56
|534
|392
|1617
|28.9
|Lillard, POR
|60
|549
|405
|1736
|28.9
|Westbrook, HOU
|55
|591
|283
|1518
|27.6
|Leonard, LAC
|53
|489
|332
|1422
|26.8
|Davis, LAL
|57
|518
|411
|1515
|26.6
|Booker, PHX
|64
|562
|423
|1676
|26.2
|James, LAL
|62
|599
|245
|1580
|25.5
|LaVine, CHI
|60
|539
|268
|1530
|25.5
|Ingram, NOP
|58
|481
|292
|1395
|24.1
|Mitchell, UTA
|65
|571
|258
|1558
|24.0
|Siakam, TOR
|54
|464
|223
|1268
|23.5
|Tatum, BOS
|61
|512
|233
|1429
|23.4
|McCollum, POR
|64
|570
|125
|1445
|22.6
|DeRozan, SAS
|63
|518
|349
|1393
|22.1
|Middleton, MIL
|57
|440
|186
|1204
|21.1
|Walker, BOS
|52
|360
|200
|1090
|21.0
|Sexton, CLE
|65
|513
|226
|1349
|20.8
|Brown, BOS
|52
|394
|170
|1074
|20.7
|Fox, SAC
|47
|351
|222
|972
|20.7
|Dinwiddie, BKN
|64
|424
|347
|1318
|20.6
|Butler, MIA
|55
|334
|418
|1115
|20.3
|Bogdanovic, UTA
|63
|418
|250
|1275
|20.2
|Jokic, DEN
|66
|519
|222
|1332
|20.2
|Lowry, TOR
|53
|317
|267
|1059
|20.0
|Porzingis, DAL
|53
|362
|195
|1050
|19.8
|Vucevic, ORL
|56
|445
|122
|1097
|19.6
|Harris, PHI
|66
|506
|157
|1289
|19.5
|Hield, SAC
|66
|463
|113
|1286
|19.5
|Randle, NYK
|64
|463
|258
|1248
|19.5
|Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC
|64
|448
|259
|1235
|19.3
|Holiday, NOP
|57
|432
|119
|1100
|19.3
|Warren, IND
|62
|480
|155
|1193
|19.2
|Gallinari, OKC
|56
|334
|237
|1072
|19.1
|Aldridge, SAS
|53
|391
|158
|1001
|18.9
|Schroder, OKC
|64
|447
|196
|1212
|18.9
|Murray, DEN
|55
|385
|158
|1033
|18.8
|Fournier, ORL
|63
|420
|169
|1177
|18.7
|Oubre, PHX
|56
|373
|192
|1046
|18.7
|Williams, LAC
|60
|367
|278
|1119
|18.7
|Harrell, LAC
|63
|471
|231
|1173
|18.6
|Sabonis, IND
|62
|458
|214
|1147
|18.5
|Graham, CHA
|63
|368
|191
|1145
|18.2
|Rose, DET
|50
|369
|121
|904
|18.1
|Rozier, CHA
|63
|398
|166
|1134
|18.0
|Drummond, DET
|49
|360
|149
|870
|17.8
|Morant, MEM
|61
|410
|216
|1088
|17.8
___
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Robinson, NYK
|253
|341
|.742
|Gobert, UTA
|363
|521
|.697
|Allen, BKN
|280
|432
|.648
|Capela, HOU
|244
|388
|.629
|Clarke, MEM
|265
|425
|.624
|Whiteside, POR
|423
|683
|.619
|Adams, OKC
|269
|453
|.594
|Valanciunas, MEM
|395
|673
|.587
|Simmons, PHI
|369
|631
|.585
|Collins, ATL
|353
|605
|.583
|Harrell, LAC
|471
|812
|.58
|Adebayo, MIA
|415
|731
|.568
|Wood, DET
|288
|508
|.567
|Ayton, PHX
|269
|487
|.552
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|651
|1184
|.55
|Sabonis, IND
|458
|848
|.54
|Warren, IND
|480
|898
|.535
|Drummond, DET
|360
|679
|.53
|DeRozan, SAS
|518
|979
|.529
|Jokic, DEN
|519
|985
|.527
|Zeller, CHA
|251
|479
|.524
|Ibaka, TOR
|325
|629
|.517
|Anunoby, TOR
|275
|536
|.513
|Thompson, CLE
|288
|562
|.512
|Davis, LAL
|518
|1020
|.508
|Towns, MIN
|316
|622
|.508
|Hayward, BOS
|317
|631
|.502
|Curry, DAL
|272
|547
|.497
|Paschall, GSW
|318
|640
|.497
|Powell, TOR
|262
|528
|.496
___
3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
|
|3FG
|3FGA
|PCT
|Hill, MIL
|74
|156
|.474
|Redick, NOP
|161
|357
|.451
|Curry, DAL
|139
|309
|.45
|Robinson, MIA
|246
|550
|.447
|McDermott, IND
|118
|267
|.442
|Olynyk, MIA
|84
|191
|.44
|Morris, NYK
|116
|264
|.439
|Bertans, WAS
|200
|472
|.424
|Holiday, IND
|123
|293
|.42
|Bjelica, SAC
|126
|301
|.419
|Harris, BKN
|160
|382
|.419
|Korver, MIL
|89
|214
|.416
|Bogdanovic, UTA
|189
|457
|.414
|George, LAC
|147
|355
|.414
|Thomas, WAS
|78
|189
|.413
|Middleton, MIL
|138
|335
|.412
|Towns, MIN
|114
|277
|.412
|Trent, POR
|89
|217
|.41
|Gallinari, OKC
|167
|409
|.408
|Rozier, CHA
|172
|423
|.407
|Fournier, ORL
|168
|414
|.406
|Mykhailiuk, DET
|115
|285
|.404
|Hardaway, DAL
|190
|471
|.403
|Snell, DET
|102
|254
|.402
|McLemore, HOU
|161
|401
|.401
|Johnson, PHX
|96
|240
|.4
|Niang, UTA
|78
|195
|.4
|Robinson, GSW
|68
|170
|.4
|Davis, TOR
|89
|223
|.399
|Galloway, DET
|132
|331
|.399
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
|FT
|FTA
|PCT
|Wanamaker, BOS
|112
|120
|.933
|Booker, PHX
|423
|461
|.918
|Middleton, MIL
|186
|204
|.912
|Redick, NOP
|156
|172
|.907
|Bogdanovic, UTA
|250
|277
|.903
|Paul, OKC
|228
|253
|.901
|Burks, GSW
|201
|224
|.897
|Brogdon, IND
|145
|162
|.895
|Murray, DEN
|158
|177
|.893
|Gallinari, OKC
|237
|267
|.888
|Leonard, LAC
|332
|374
|.888
|Lillard, POR
|405
|456
|.888
|Augustin, ORL
|140
|158
|.886
|Gay, SAS
|103
|117
|.88
|Satoransky, CHI
|106
|121
|.876
|Rozier, CHA
|166
|190
|.874
|Lee, GSW
|110
|126
|.873
|George, LAC
|171
|196
|.872
|Rose, DET
|121
|139
|.871
|Teague, MIN
|125
|144
|.868
|Walker, BOS
|200
|231
|.866
|Williams, LAC
|278
|322
|.863
|Harden, HOU
|648
|753
|.861
|Hayward, BOS
|105
|122
|.861
|Rubio, PHX
|186
|216
|.861
|Mitchell, UTA
|258
|300
|.86
|Young, ATL
|481
|559
|.86
|Ingram, NOP
|292
|340
|.859
|Lowry, TOR
|267
|311
|.859
|Love, CLE
|187
|219
|.854
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Drummond, DET
|49
|226
|549
|775
|15.82
|Whiteside, POR
|63
|247
|631
|878
|13.94
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|59
|135
|681
|816
|13.83
|Gobert, UTA
|64
|215
|654
|869
|13.58
|Sabonis, IND
|62
|189
|582
|771
|12.44
|Valanciunas, MEM
|64
|194
|517
|711
|11.11
|Vucevic, ORL
|56
|132
|482
|614
|10.96
|Adebayo, MIA
|66
|168
|524
|692
|10.48
|Jokic, DEN
|66
|155
|515
|670
|10.15
|Thompson, CLE
|57
|226
|351
|577
|10.12
|Jordan, BKN
|56
|141
|420
|561
|10.02
|Favors, NOP
|47
|152
|310
|462
|9.83
|Love, CLE
|56
|54
|493
|547
|9.77
|Randle, NYK
|64
|151
|471
|622
|9.72
|Porzingis, DAL
|53
|94
|413
|507
|9.57
|Allen, BKN
|66
|202
|423
|625
|9.47
|Adams, OKC
|59
|199
|355
|554
|9.39
|Doncic, DAL
|56
|71
|452
|523
|9.34
|Davis, LAL
|57
|127
|404
|531
|9.32
|Ibaka, TOR
|51
|105
|313
|418
|8.2
|Westbrook, HOU
|55
|100
|343
|443
|8.05
|James, LAL
|