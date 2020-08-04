Shortlist for 2020 Taiwan Literature Award announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 27 literary works have been selected out of 118 entries for the final round of the 2020 Taiwan Literature Award, with the award ceremony to take place Aug. 29 at 2:30 p.m. at the National Museum of Taiwan Literature (NMTL) in Tainan.

The annual Taiwan Literature Award has expanded the number of categories to 10 this year, including novels, prose, and poetry, under each language division (Taiwanese Hokkien, Hakka, and Mandarin) as well as a screenplay division, according to an NMTL press release. Competition in Taiwanese Hokkien is fiercer this year, with 52 entries, compared to the Hakka, Mandarin, and screenplay divisions, which have 22 entries each.

The NMTL has organized the literary competition for 14 years, but this is the first time the Taiwan Literature Award is open to screenplays and works in different languages.

Judges for the panels of each area of competition have been selected by NMTL Director Su Shuo-bin (蘇碩斌), according to the release. The panel for the screenplay division includes scholars, authors, and theater experts in hopes of choosing a script that is practical for the industry, while panels for literary works under the three languages have enlisted help from language experts and authors.

For a list of the nominated literary works, please refer to the museum website.