China to film anti-American movies to mark 70th anniversary of Korean War

China is set launch at least five Korean War-themed movies and dramas. China is set launch at least five Korean War-themed movies and dramas. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As disagreements between the U.S. and China have recently led to consulate closures in both nations, Beijing reportedly started to film movies and TV dramas about the Korean War, which are expected to fan the flame of anti-American nationalism.

The Korean War began on June 25, 1950, but 70 years later U.S.-China hostility has made a return. Last month China acknowledged that ties with the U.S. are at their lowest point since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1979.

A year ago after the U.S. slapped sanctions on Chinese tech giant Huawei, China Central Television (CCTV) began to air several classic Chinese war movies, including "Heroic Sons and Daughters" (英雄兒女, 1956), "Qi Xi" (奇襲, 1960), and "Battle of Shangganling" (上甘嶺, 1956), which depict the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) view of the Korean War.

This year on July 26, as tensions between the U.S. and China flared over the coronavirus as well as the forced closure of China's Houston consulate, which the U.S. alleged was involved in espionage, CCTV once again aired "Battle of Shangganling" during prime time.

The broadcasting of the nationalistic films, especially those related to battles against the U.S. during the Korean War, is believed to be part of a concerted propaganda push. The National Radio and Television Administration of the People's Republic of China (NRTA) commanded all provinces in a videoconference to increase the broadcasting of TV shows and movies about China's anti-pandemic efforts as well old war movies with U.S. villains, reported China Times.

Indeed, the broadcast guidelines have even been published. The NRTA issued a statement on July 19 demanding that TV and radio stations nationwide, including in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, broadcast content that reflects "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era" as well as that which features the anti-Japanese wars in order to mark the 75th anniversary of China's victory over Japan under Chinese Communist Party leadership.

"The shows or dramas have to be able to remind audiences of the Chinese people's significant contributions in defeating fascism and to promote the great spirit of resisting foreign aggression," the guidelines read.

Meanwhile, several new Korean War films depicting battles with the U.S. have started shooting, including one starring Wu Jing (吳京) as well as co-directed by prestigious Chinese directors Hu Guan (管虎) and Frant Gwo (郭帆) called "Kumgang Chon (金剛川). The other Korean War-themed movies are "Last Line of Defense" (最後的防線), "Bloody Battle of Shangganling" (血戰上甘嶺), and "Snowy Battle of Chosin Reservoir" (冰雪長津湖); among the war-themed TV dramas is "Crossing the Yalu River" (跨過鴨綠江).

"Kumgang Chon" is said to have received up to RMB 400 million (US$57 million) in funding from the Chinese government; Wu, an acclaimed actor, director, and martial artist was reportedly tapped by high-level officials to star in the film. "Snowy Battle of Chosin Reservoir," which has a budget of RMB 520 million (US$74 million), has resumed production after a six-month hiatus due to the pandemic.

The amount of public and private sector funding for both movies is far higher than is typical of other Chinese film productions; investor enthusiasm is strong. "The sprouting of the new war-themed movies and dramas reflects the sentiment of our time," as CCTV puts it in its official blog.