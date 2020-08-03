RB Hong Kong Named Among ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020’ by HR Asia

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 3 August 2020 - RB Hong Kong is crowned the 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020'. award by HR Asia, an authoritative regional publisher in HR industry. This reputable award recognizes RB Hong Kong for the high levels of employee engagement, talent development as well as its excellent workplace cultures.









Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, General Manager Hong Kong & Taiwan, Health, commented on the award, 'We are honored to be named the winner of the "HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020". In RB Hong Kong, we put not only our customers but our people at the front for every decision we make, and we work as a team for the purpose to protect, heal and nurture a cleaner and healthier world for our consumers.'.

RB is committed to do the right thing, always. Everyone in the company is led by Our Compass that guides the way to behave as individuals, as teams, and as a company. RB truly believes that everyone has the freedom to succeed and provides all team members with a platform to strive for excellence and build shared success. Employees are empowered and encouraged to initiate, own, and drive their growth with freedom, and they could have the power to shape a life that works for them.

Mr. Boudewijn Feith, General Manager Greater China, Hygiene, added 'RB offers massive learning opportunities on the job, with personal responsibilities from Day 1. Learn, develop and make mistakes with dedicated manager and coaches. Hard on results and soft on people, truly creating an environment with a Freedom to Succeed'.





Apart from driving diversity and inclusion overall, RB invests in developing, attracting, retaining, and engaging talented women. Different activities and initiatives are introduced to support female employees on balancing their work and lives. The Company believes it is important for their people to have a balanced attention for their personal and their work life, as such arranged nurture team work and bonding between employees through various team building and social events, and offers generous annual leave days and very much cherishing the wonders of parenthood by allowing 26 weeks of paid maternity leave for mothers and 8 weeks paternity leave for fathers.

HR Asia 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia' Award received over 200 award entries this year in its HK edition and 35 companies demonstrated the best working environment across all industries received this distinguish honors. The Award, covering 12 markets across the region, is organized by HR Asia to recognize the best practices to achieve effectiveness in employee engagement and people management. The rigorous selection process covers an extensive assessment of the companies' employee engagement and work place excellence.

About RB

RB* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million RB products a day are bought by consumers globally.

RB’s passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.

For more information visit www.rb.com

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

About HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards

HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards is where best practices and inner workings of featured companies are investigated to understand what distinguishes them from the rest. The Awards culminate with a Report to be published in HR Asia and cover 12 markets across the region - highlighting excellent workplace practices and employee engagement initiatives across Asia.

About HR Asia

HR Asia is Asia's largest circulating publication for senior HR professionals. With over 50,000 copies distributed every issue, and an online and offline audience exceeding 200,000, HR Asia is the go-to brand for HR professionals seeking quality business intelligence and industry updates. HR Asia is published by Business Media International, a regional leader in B2B intelligence. For more information, please visit: http://hrasiamedia.com/.