Taiwan CECC advisor urges public not to over-fixate on zero cases

Taiwan health expert says maintaining zero infections not as important as good pandemic control in long run

  294
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/03 15:57
CECC advisory specialist panel convener Chang Shan-chwen. 

CECC advisory specialist panel convener Chang Shan-chwen.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) advisory specialist panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) on Monday (Aug 3) urged the public not to overlook the long-term pandemic picture by placing too much emphasis on the country reporting zero coronavirus cases.

Following the news that a Belgian national tested positive for COVID-19 last week, many Taiwanese have expressed concerns over the potential for local transmissions since the source of the individual's infection could not be identified. Despite all the other infections reported recently having been imported, voices have emerged from the public questioning the effectiveness of the government's pandemic preventive measures.

During a conference organized by Global Views Monthly, Chang stressed that good pandemic control is more important for Taiwan in the long run than maintaining zero infections. He pointed out that the CECC has been switching strategies based on the development of the global outbreak and that it is almost impossible to ease border restrictions without receiving imported patients.

Chuang said the majority of the public considers the country's pandemic situation to be worsening even though no local clusters have been detected. He urged the Taiwanese to focus on a high recovery rate rather than a low infection number, adding that panicking at the moment is unhelpful, reported CNA.

In response to speculations about the Belgian case, Chaung admitted that it is very likely the patient was infected in Taiwan, but further investigation is needed. He said the patient had lost his sense of taste and smell while still in Belgium in March, and the positive test result would suggest the virus had been inside the individual's system for an unusually long amount of time, reported Liberty Times.
Chang Shan-chwen
CECC
coronavirus
COVID-19
local transmission
Belgium
pandemic

