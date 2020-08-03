CIP to set up wind power operation, maintenance center in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is teaming up with Taiwanese companies to build a wind power operation and maintenance center in Changhua.

CIP, Reiju Construction (瑞助營造), and CECI Engineering Consultants (台灣世曦工程顧問股份有限公司) signed a contract to build the operation and maintenance center last Friday (July 31), according to CNA. The agreement is worth NT$210 million (US$7.2 million).

Construction is slated to be finished in 2021, with the facility to be located adjacent to the Changhua fishing port.

CIP pointed out that in terms of personnel, equipment, and materials, it will be required to work with local Changhua businesses. Taiwanese firms will handle 80 percent of the project, the report said.

According to Chang Cheng-yueh (張正岳), chairman of Reiju Construction, the facility is scheduled to begin operations by October 2021. The center will have offices for maintenance personnel and storage space.

In March, CIP began construction on two wind farms 13-15 kilometers off the coast of Changhua County that will have a capacity of nearly 600 MW. CIP said its goal is for the first phase of the project to be ready for commercial operations by the second quarter of 2022.