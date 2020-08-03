Tropical Storm Hagupit will come closest to Taiwan today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued heavy rain warnings for 11 counties and cities and a sea warning, as Tropical Storm Hagupit is poised to come closest to the country today (Aug. 3).

As of 5 a.m. this morning, the CWB announced that Tropical Storm Hagupit was located about 180 kilometers east of Yilan moving north-northwest at a speed of 21 kilometers per hour (kph). Hagupit, which the CWA described as a "severe tropical storm," has a radius of 80 kilometers and is packing maximum sustained winds of 90 kph, with gusts of up to 118 kph.



(CWB map)

The CWB has issued a heavy rain advisory for Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Nantou County, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. This heavy rain advisory will be in effect from this morning through this evening.

The CWB issued a sea warning at 8:30 a.m. and predicted that as the tropical storm approaches, winds over waters near Taiwan will gradually intensify, with waves possibly reaching three to four meters in height. Large waves are likely on Keelung's north coast, southwestern Taiwan, the Hengchun Peninsula, coastal areas of eastern Taiwan (including Green Island and Orchid Island), Penghu, and Matsu.

CWB meteorologist Yeh Chih-chun (葉致均) predicted that Hagupit will come closest to the country today, bringing strong winds and heavy rain throughout the day. He said the CWB has not yet ruled out the possibility of issuing a land warning.



(JTWC map)

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) predicts that the tropical storm will make landfall in China's Zhejiang province on Tuesday morning (Aug. 4). However, he said that a lot of moisture will be transported to Taiwan by a "monsoon low-pressure system," likely bringing local showers or thunderstorms as well as heavy rain across Taiwan.

Wu said that by Wednesday (Aug. 5), the weather pattern of sunny, hot weather in the morning followed by convection and local showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon will return to Taiwan.



(CWB satellite map)



(CWB enhanced sattelite map)



(NOAA animated satellite map)