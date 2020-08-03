Spurs beat Grizzlies 108-96 to move into 9th place in West

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) looks to pass while defended by Brooklyn Nets guard Garrett Temple (17) in the second half of an NBA bask... Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) looks to pass while defended by Brooklyn Nets guard Garrett Temple (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan made two free throws with a second to play, giving the San Antonio Spurs a 108-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday that moved them into ninth place in the Western Conference.

The Spurs built an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter, then needed a bunch of big plays down the stretch from DeRozan after the Grizzlies rallied.

The final one came when he brought the ball down court after Jaren Jackson Jr. tied it for Memphis with a corner 3-pointer with 10.6 seconds to play. DeRozan pump-faked Dillon Brooks into the air and drew the foul, then knocked down the foul shots. Jackson missed a long 3 on the final possession.

The Spurs are trying to qualify for the postseason for what would be an NBA-record 23rd consecutive season. They arrived at Walt Disney World in 12th place in the West, but after victories over Sacramento and Memphis are just two games behind the eighth-place Grizzlies.

Dejounte Murray had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Spurs. Derrick White added 16 points and DeRozan had 14. Morant finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Jackson scored 21 points.

CELTICS 128, TRAIL BLAZERS 124

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, Jaylen Brown added 30 and Bostons built a big early lead before holding off Portland.

Tatum, who added a career-high eight assists, rebounded from a terrible performance in a loss to Milwaukee on Friday when he scored just five points on 2-of-18 shooting.

Damian Lillard had 30 points and 16 assists for Portland. Jusuf Nurkic added 30 points in his second official game back after breaking his leg in March 2019.

NETS 118, WIZARDS 110

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 14 of his 34 points in the final seven minutes to help Brooklyn beat Washington.

Joe Harris scored a season-high 27 points and Jarret Allen added 22 points and 15 rebounds for the Nets. They rebounded from a loss to Orlando in their first seeding game to move seven games ahead of ninth-place Washington in the Eastern Conference standings.

Thomas Bryant had a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds, and Troy Brown Jr. added 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Wizards.