Indians' Francona misses game for gastrointestinal condition

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona stands in the dugout during an exhibition baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturda... Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona stands in the dugout during an exhibition baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cleveland manager Terry Francona left the team before the game at Minnesota on Sunday, due to what the Indians said was a minor gastrointestinal condition not related to COVID-19.

Francona conducted his regular pregame media briefing via video conference from Target Field. The club announced his absence about an hour later. The 61-year-old Francona returned to the team hotel, and first base coach Sandy Alomar took over managing duty for the four-game series finale against the Twins.

Francona sat out one game last season because of surgery for a tear in one of his retinas. Three years ago, he missed a week for a procedure to address an irregular heartbeat.

