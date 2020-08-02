Hamilton wins British GP to close in on Schumacher's record

Alpha Tauri driver Daniil Kvyat of Russia leans on the guard rail after crashing during the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrac... Alpha Tauri driver Daniil Kvyat of Russia leans on the guard rail after crashing during the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (Andrew Boyers/Pool via AP)

Alpha Tauri car of Daniil Kvyat of Russia is carried off track after crashing during the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, ... Alpha Tauri car of Daniil Kvyat of Russia is carried off track after crashing during the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (Andrew Boyers/Pool via AP)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, right, and the drivers wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt, stand against racism in the pit lane prior the B... Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, right, and the drivers wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt, stand against racism in the pit lane prior the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Drivers wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt, takes a knee and stand against racism in the pit lane prior the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silv... Drivers wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt, takes a knee and stand against racism in the pit lane prior the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, center and other drivers rivers kneel during the anti-racism demonstration ahead of the British Formula One... Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, center and other drivers rivers kneel during the anti-racism demonstration ahead of the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (Bryn Lennon/Pool via AP)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain and other drivers stand during the anti-racism demonstration ahead of the British Formula One Grand Prix at ... Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain and other drivers stand during the anti-racism demonstration ahead of the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (Bryn Lennon/Pool via AP)

A plane fly displaying a write 'thank you NHS' prior to the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, Eng... A plane fly displaying a write 'thank you NHS' prior to the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (Andrew Boyers/Pool via AP)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, center bottom steers his car during the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silver... Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, center bottom steers his car during the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (Bryn Lennon/Pool via AP)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, front right, leads after the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silv... Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, front right, leads after the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland, left and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steer their cars during the British Formula One Grand P... Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland, left and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steer their cars during the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Lewis Hamilton held on to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday despite a puncture on the last lap to clinch an 87th career win and move within four of Michael Schumacher's Formula One record.

The championship leader's record-extending seventh Silverstone win saw him finish six seconds ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who unexpectedly moved up a place after Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas sustained a puncture with three laps left.

With Hamilton so far ahead, Verstappen went in for a tire change in a bid to gain an extra point for the fastest lap but that pit stop ultimately cost him victory because Hamilton's front left shredded with half a lap to go. Verstappen swallowed up most of the 25-second gap but ran out of time. Charles Leclerc finished third for Ferrari.

When his tire melted, Bottas had to come back for a tire change and dropped out of the points altogether into 11th spot and 30 points behind Hamilton in the title race.

Sebastian Vettel, a four-time F1 champion, placed 10th and has now failed to get into the top five for his worst start to a season since 2008.

McLaren’s Carlos Sainz Jr. also sustained a puncture on the last lap and fell to 13th.

There is another race at Silverstone next Sunday.

