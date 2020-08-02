  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/02 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 6 1 .857 _
Baltimore 4 3 .571 2
Tampa Bay 4 5 .444 3
Toronto 3 4 .429 3
Boston 3 6 .333 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 6 2 .750 _
Detroit 5 3 .625 1
Cleveland 5 4 .556
Chicago 4 4 .500 2
Kansas City 3 6 .333
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 4 4 .500 _
Oakland 4 4 .500 _
Seattle 4 5 .444 ½
Los Angeles 3 6 .333
Texas 2 5 .286

___

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

Oakland 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Texas 3

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Detroit, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0) at Minnesota (Bailey 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 0-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.