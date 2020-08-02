American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|6
|1
|.857
|_
|Baltimore
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Tampa Bay
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Toronto
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Boston
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|Detroit
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Chicago
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Kansas City
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|4
|4
|.500
|_
|Oakland
|4
|4
|.500
|_
|Seattle
|4
|5
|.444
|½
|Los Angeles
|3
|6
|.333
|1½
|Texas
|2
|5
|.286
|1½
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
Oakland 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 7, Texas 3
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Detroit, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0) at Minnesota (Bailey 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 0-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.