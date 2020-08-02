All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|6
|1
|.857
|_
|_
|6-1
|W-5
|2-0
|4-1
|Baltimore
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|_
|4-3
|W-2
|2-2
|2-1
|Tampa Bay
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|1
|4-5
|L-4
|4-1
|0-4
|Toronto
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|1
|3-4
|L-2
|0-2
|3-2
|Boston
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|2
|3-6
|L-2
|1-4
|2-2
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|_
|6-2
|W-2
|4-1
|2-1
|Detroit
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|_
|5-3
|W-1
|3-2
|2-1
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|_
|5-4
|L-2
|4-2
|1-2
|Chicago
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|½
|4-4
|W-3
|1-2
|3-2
|Kansas City
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|2
|3-6
|L-2
|0-2
|3-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|4
|4
|.500
|_
|½
|4-4
|L-1
|3-3
|1-1
|Oakland
|4
|4
|.500
|_
|_
|4-4
|W-1
|3-3
|1-1
|Seattle
|4
|5
|.444
|½
|1
|4-5
|L-1
|1-1
|3-4
|Los Angeles
|3
|6
|.333
|1½
|2
|3-6
|W-1
|2-3
|1-3
|Texas
|2
|5
|.286
|1½
|2
|2-5
|L-2
|2-3
|0-2
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|_
|6-3
|W-4
|4-0
|2-3
|Miami
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|1
|2-1
|W-1
|0-0
|2-1
|Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|2
|3-4
|W-2
|1-4
|2-0
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|2
|1-2
|L-1
|1-2
|0-0
|New York
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|3
|3-6
|L-4
|1-4
|2-2
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|_
|6-2
|W-2
|4-1
|2-1
|Milwaukee
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|1½
|3-3
|W-1
|0-0
|3-3
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|2
|2-3
|L-3
|2-1
|0-2
|Cincinnati
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|3
|2-5
|L-1
|2-4
|0-1
|Pittsburgh
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|3½
|2-6
|L-3
|1-2
|1-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Colorado
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|_
|5-2
|W-1
|1-1
|4-1
|Los Angeles
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|_
|6-3
|W-1
|2-2
|4-1
|San Diego
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|_
|6-3
|L-1
|3-1
|3-2
|San Francisco
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|1
|5-4
|W-2
|3-2
|2-2
|Arizona
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|3
|3-6
|L-1
|1-2
|2-4
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
Oakland 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 7, Texas 3
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Detroit, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0) at Minnesota (Bailey 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 0-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, Arizona 2
Colorado 6, San Diego 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3
San Francisco 7, Texas 3
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game
Washington at Miami, ppd.
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game
St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, ppd.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd., 2nd game
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0) at Minnesota (Bailey 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.