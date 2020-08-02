  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/02 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 6 1 .857 _ _ 6-1 W-5 2-0 4-1
Baltimore 4 3 .571 2 _ 4-3 W-2 2-2 2-1
Tampa Bay 4 5 .444 3 1 4-5 L-4 4-1 0-4
Toronto 3 4 .429 3 1 3-4 L-2 0-2 3-2
Boston 3 6 .333 4 2 3-6 L-2 1-4 2-2
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 6 2 .750 _ _ 6-2 W-2 4-1 2-1
Detroit 5 3 .625 1 _ 5-3 W-1 3-2 2-1
Cleveland 5 4 .556 _ 5-4 L-2 4-2 1-2
Chicago 4 4 .500 2 ½ 4-4 W-3 1-2 3-2
Kansas City 3 6 .333 2 3-6 L-2 0-2 3-4
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 4 4 .500 _ ½ 4-4 L-1 3-3 1-1
Oakland 4 4 .500 _ _ 4-4 W-1 3-3 1-1
Seattle 4 5 .444 ½ 1 4-5 L-1 1-1 3-4
Los Angeles 3 6 .333 2 3-6 W-1 2-3 1-3
Texas 2 5 .286 2 2-5 L-2 2-3 0-2

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 6 3 .667 _ _ 6-3 W-4 4-0 2-3
Miami 2 1 .667 1 1 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1
Washington 3 4 .429 2 2 3-4 W-2 1-4 2-0
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 2 2 1-2 L-1 1-2 0-0
New York 3 6 .333 3 3 3-6 L-4 1-4 2-2
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 6 2 .750 _ _ 6-2 W-2 4-1 2-1
Milwaukee 3 3 .500 2 3-3 W-1 0-0 3-3
St. Louis 2 3 .400 2 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2
Cincinnati 2 5 .286 3 2-5 L-1 2-4 0-1
Pittsburgh 2 6 .250 4 2-6 L-3 1-2 1-4
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 W-1 1-1 4-1
Los Angeles 6 3 .667 _ _ 6-3 W-1 2-2 4-1
San Diego 6 3 .667 _ _ 6-3 L-1 3-1 3-2
San Francisco 5 4 .556 1 1 5-4 W-2 3-2 2-2
Arizona 3 6 .333 3 3 3-6 L-1 1-2 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

Oakland 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Texas 3

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Detroit, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0) at Minnesota (Bailey 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 0-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

San Francisco 7, Texas 3

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game

Washington at Miami, ppd.

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Detroit, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0) at Minnesota (Bailey 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.