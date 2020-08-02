  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Pleasure cruises launched by Taiwanese airlines enjoy instant sellouts

EVA Air, China Airlines, Tigerair Taiwan among those offering cruises above island nation

  174
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/02 20:36
China Airlines Boeing 737-800 (Aero Icarus photo)

China Airlines Boeing 737-800 (Aero Icarus photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Air and China Airlines have rolled out pleasure cruises scheduled for Aug. 8, Father's Day, with both offerings enjoying instant sellouts.

As a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, most international airlines are still grounded, making a trip abroad nearly impossible. In order to attract customers, airlines in Taiwan have come up with the idea of taking passengers around the island for several hours before landing at the same airport.

EVA Air and China Airlines began to sell tickets to their pleasure cruises at the end of July. The flights sold out almost as soon as they were available, according to CNA.

China Airlines has two flights scheduled for Aug. 8 and Aug. 15, and passengers are limited to children 6 to 10 years old and their parents. The price for economy class tickets for a child and a parent is NT$6,000 (US$205) per person and NT$3,600 for an additional parent; a business class ticket sells for NT$8,000.

China Airlines passengers will have meals at the airport's VIP lounge before having afternoon tea on board the plane.

EVA Air's flights will use the A330-300 Hello Kitty aircraft, with economy class tickets selling for NT$5,288 and business class tickets selling for NT$6,288. Passengers will be served meals designed by a three-star Michelin chef.

Tigerair Taiwan has also launched a soldout flight, which is scheduled for Aug. 6, per CNA. The budget airline will serve Michelin meals and champagne.

The Tigerair pleasure cruise, which will fly over Taiwan and Japan's Kyushu island, is priced at NT$8,888. The flight is limited to only 90 passengers, who each will be gifted with a round-trip ticket for any destination in Japan to be used within a year.

Start-up airline Starlux Airlines has also applied to offer a pleasure cruise route for Aug. 7, which will use the A321neo jet. The flight is set to be piloted by StarLux Airlines Chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒), though Taiwan's Civil Aeronautics Administration has yet to approve the application.

If approved, the flight will be sold on the website KLOOK. Meals for business class passengers will be prepared by the Michelin-starred restaurant Longtail.
Chang Kuo-wei
EVA Air
China Airlines
Tigerair Taiwan
Longtail
Michelin-starred restaurant
Starlux
pleasure cruise

RELATED ARTICLES

CAA approves EVA Air’s pleasure cruise around Taiwan
CAA approves EVA Air’s pleasure cruise around Taiwan
2020/07/29 21:58
Taiwan’s EVA Air wins 5 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice awards
Taiwan’s EVA Air wins 5 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice awards
2020/07/29 15:14
Taiwan minister vetoes domestic StarLux flights from main international airport
Taiwan minister vetoes domestic StarLux flights from main international airport
2020/07/28 13:52
Taiwan’s China Airlines to bring Taiwanese home from Bali
Taiwan’s China Airlines to bring Taiwanese home from Bali
2020/07/24 16:50
Taiwan legislature calls for China Airlines name change
Taiwan legislature calls for China Airlines name change
2020/07/22 12:46