  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Daylily season begins in Taiwan’s Hualien County

Fields of golden flowers in bloom until near end of autumn

  103
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/02 17:25
Daylily fields on Lioushihdan Mountain in Fuli Township, Hualien County (<a data-track="attributionNameClick" href="https://www.flickr.com/photos...

Daylily fields on Lioushihdan Mountain in Fuli Township, Hualien County (Daylily fields on Lioushihdan Mountain in Fuli Township, Hualien County (KENT FAN photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The daylily season on Chike Mountain (赤柯山) and neighboring Lioushihdan Mountain (六十石山) in Taiwan’s eastern county of Hualien has begun and will last until Sep. 13, with about 30 percent of the plants already in bloom.

Daylilies are an important crop in the East Rift Valley; Yuli Township has 186 hectares of daylily farms, while Fuli Township has 167 hectares, according to a CNA report. Together these two townships contain the country's largest daylily plantations.

Every year a certain area is reserved for tourists to take photos in the sea of golden flowers, and this year the area is about 65 hectares. Local farmers' associations have decorated the fields with fairy tale props and artistic lanterns to attract tourists.

As this year’s rainfall has been relatively slight, daylilies have been delayed in their flowering. A farmer on Chike Mountain (赤柯山) surnamed Lee (李) said that rain and fog in the past few days have prompted more daylilies to flower; however, he added, so far only about 30 percent of the plants have blossomed.
daylily
Chike Mountain
Lioushihdan Mountain
Yuli
Fuli

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Railways Administration restarts rail cruise tours from July
Taiwan Railways Administration restarts rail cruise tours from July
2020/06/14 17:13
Daylilies bloom early in E. Taiwan
Daylilies bloom early in E. Taiwan
2020/04/29 18:33
Donations pour into E. Taiwan church to help it rebuild recycling site
Donations pour into E. Taiwan church to help it rebuild recycling site
2020/02/24 16:07
Ji'an and Fuli selected as ‘Taiwan classic small towns’ of 2020
Ji'an and Fuli selected as ‘Taiwan classic small towns’ of 2020
2020/01/22 15:47
Japanese man overstayed Taiwan visa by 36 years
Japanese man overstayed Taiwan visa by 36 years
2019/11/22 15:13