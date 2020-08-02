Asia Today: South Korea reports 30 new cases

Indian Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, i... Indian Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, is observed by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus look at machines at an arcade in Beijing, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. China reported a more t... People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus look at machines at an arcade in Beijing, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. China reported a more than 50% drop in new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday in a possible sign that its latest major outbreak in the northwestern region of Xinjiang may be waning. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus poses for a selfie in front of a wall of stuffed animals at an arcade in Beijing, Satur... A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus poses for a selfie in front of a wall of stuffed animals at an arcade in Beijing, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. China reported a more than 50% drop in new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday in a possible sign that its latest major outbreak in the northwestern region of Xinjiang may be waning. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A man wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus walks up a staircase at an outdoor shopping area in Beijing, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Chin... A man wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus walks up a staircase at an outdoor shopping area in Beijing, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. China reported a more than 50% drop in new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday in a possible sign that its latest major outbreak in the northwestern region of Xinjiang may be waning. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported 30 additional case of the coronavirus, most of them associated with international arrivals.

The cases announced Sunday by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought the national tally to 14,366 with 301 deaths.

The agency says eight of the newly confirmed cases were locally infected while the rest came from overseas.

South Korea has recently seen an uptick in imported cases, many of them South Korean construction workers airlifted out of virus-ravaged Iraq and crew members of Russia-flagged cargo ships docked in local ports.

Health authorities have said imported cases are less threatening as they continue to enforce two-week quarantines on all people arriving from abroad.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak