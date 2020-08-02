Taiwan representative office in India sets up memorial for late former president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Upon the passing of former President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) on Thursday (July 30), the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India announced Saturday (August 1) that it will set up a memorial site on its premises to commemorate his contribution to Taiwan’s democracy.

The memorial will be open to the public from August 3-7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Indian friends and Taiwanese nationals to pay respects, according to the representative office. The office reminded the public that due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, mourners must wear masks and maintain social distancing; they also requested that visitors do not leave flower baskets or wreaths.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs left a message under a Facebook post made by the Indian Taipei Association, praising Lee’s leadership and vision as well as his efforts in strengthening Taiwan’s democracy and economic prosperity, CNA reported. The Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader in exile in India, also sent a letter to Lee’s wife Tseng Wen-hui (曾文惠) and her family to express condolences, praising Lee for his extraordinary contribution to Taiwan's democracy and thanking the former president for being his friend and an ally of Tibetans.