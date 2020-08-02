Sea warning issued for tropical storm Hagupit

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a sea warning for Tropical Storm Hagupit Sunday morning.

The storm was located 490 kilometers east of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi at 5:00 a.m. Sunday, moving in a north northwesterly direction at a speed of 15 km per hour, according to CWB data.

Hagupit was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph (averaged over a 10-minute period), with gusts (sustained for 1 minute) of up to 90 kph. The international standard for a typhoon is when maximum sustained winds reach 119 kph.